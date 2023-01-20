Far Eastone and Ericsson Develop 5G Network Slicing Use Case

Far EasTone Telecom (FET), the leading communications service provider in Taiwan, and Ericsson have delivered the world-first 5G Smart Patrol Car solution using Artificial Intelligence and Ericsson's end-to-end 5G network slicing technology, including 5G Core and RAN Slicing utilizing Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning in a live 5G Standalone (SA) network.

5G SA Network Slicing Solution

The 5G Smart Patrol Car solution was created for Kaohsiung City Police Department, in a city in Southern Taiwan, to help recognize license plates. With this solution, patrol cars equipped with high-resolution photography devices use AI-based image solution to identify reported stolen vehicles.

Ericsson's Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning

With Ericsson's end-to-end 5G network slicing technology, the data from moving patrol cars can be transmitted in real-time, recognizing the license plates and stolen devices. Ericsson's Dynamic Radio Resource Partitioning, a 5G Network Slicing feature, helps orchestrate all the required dynamic resources to get things processed in real-time.

Ericsson Local packet Gateway

The 5G Car patrolling solution also uses Ericsson's Local packet Gateway to connect each equipped car to a regional site for each city for data processing without installing a system on every single car. This solution reduces costs and allows data to be kept at a city level.

Chee Ching, President of Far EasTone Telecommunications, says: "We are thrilled to achieve another 5G milestone with Ericsson by creating the very first network slicing use case in a live 5G standalone network in Taiwan. The 5G Smart Patrol Car is made possible by our continuous investment in big data, AI and IoT, combining with Ericsson top-notch 5G technology and the great support from Kaohsiung City Police Department. In collaboration with both public and private sectors, we will continuously explore various scenarios with 5G to enhance the efficiency of urban governance, bringing more innovative and reliable services to the society."

David Chou, President of Ericsson Taiwan, says: "Network slicing enables communications service providers to offer innovative services to enter new markets. By creating and operating end-to-end logical networks on top of a shared infrastructure, network slicing can provide tailored services with different requirements on speed, latency and reliability for various use cases, with its full potential only made possible through 5G Standalone. We expect this collaboration will simplify the 5G Smart Patrol Car setup and provide ease of maintenance and operations. Ericsson's network slicing technology addresses further 5G business opportunities with full flexibility."

The 5G solution based on Network Slicing was handed over to the Police Department at the end of December 2022 as the completion of the first phase. This solution can be used to detect crimes in crowded areas such as concerts, football, and cricket stadiums. 5G SA Network Slicing would allow high-resolution real-time images to ensure a timely emergency response.