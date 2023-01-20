RailTel to Bring IPTV Services for Customers

RailTel will soon introduce IPTV (internet protocol television) services for RailWire customers in India. RailWire is RailTel's retail broadband service that is present across India. The company said its IPTV services would be available for customers starting January 26, 2023. But it will only be brought for Eastern and North Eastern regions. IPTV service allows a service provider to offer video content to consumers using Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol suite, as opposed to broadcast TV, cable TV or satellite signals.

Read More - Jio 5G will Not Work on these Xiaomi Phones which Promised 5G

To offer IPTV service to consumers, RailTel has partnered with a Hyderabad-based company City Online Media Private Ltd. It is a premier IPTV service provider that will offer content tk consumers under the ULKA TV brand. For content on the mobile app, users will be able to access ULKA Mini app and for content on the TV, users will be able to access ULKA Lite.

As mentioned, it is a service that will only be there for the broadband customers of the company. Both the apps will be available for users on the Google Play Store. This new IPTV service from the company will deliver content in 4K quality to consumers by using the HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding) to deliver the best quality video in the industry.

Customers in states including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and East Uttar Pradesh will be able getting the IPTV services from RailTel. After getting initial feedback from the customers in these regions, RailTel will offer services in other parts of the country.

RailTel said that customers will be able to access FTA (Free-to-Air) channels without a Set-Top Box (STB), however, for the paid channels, a STB will be required. RailTel will offer 600+ live satellite TV channels along with access to the OTT (over the top) platforms.

RailWire broadband consumers will have the choice of portable Set-Top-Boxes (Sticks & Boxes), LAN and Wi-Fi Access for using ULKA TV services. The IPTV services shall eliminate the need for additional cable TV dish antenna or cable entry to the home.