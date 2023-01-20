Ooredoo Qatar Launches Microsoft Teams Phone As-A-Service

Reported by Aparna R 0

Ooredoo becomes the first ICT service provider in Qatar to launch Microsoft Teams Phone as-a-service for its business customers. Ooredoo will provide integration and support services, billed on a monthly basis and customers can use their on-premises infrastructure or activate it as a hosted phone system.

Highlights

  • Microsoft Teams new voice calling functionality will allow workers to collaborate with others in the organisation even when they are away from their main work location.
  • Subscription to be billed on a monthly basis. Ooredoo set to supply an alternative to expensive, CapEx-based versions of Microsoft Teams integration.
  • Ooredoo Qatar's business customers can now use the Microsoft Teams application to make and receive phone calls.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Qatar Launches Microsoft Teams Phone As-A-Service

Ooredoo is set to become the first and only ICT service provider in Qatar to launch Microsoft Teams Phone as-a-service for business customers. Ooredoo will help business customers make and receive phone calls through Microsoft Teams by integrating business customers' office phone numbers with the Microsoft Teams platform.

Also ReadVerizon Launches Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile as a First in the US

Unlike frontline workers, remote employees have largely been left behind in the digital shift to hybrid working. As a result, there is an urgent need to reimagine employee experience by adapting to new expectations and bringing essential workers into hybrid remote work systems.

For this, organisations can rely on Microsoft Teams voice calling to ensure effective hybrid work environments. In addition, the latest functionality will help empower frontline workers to collaborate with others in the organisation, even while they work remotely.

Once subscribed, customers can use their on-premises infrastructure or activate it as a hosted phone system and gain access to necessary integration and support services. This will be billed on a monthly basis.

Also ReadOoredoo Improves Connectivity Across More Areas of Oman

With a cloud-based voice networking system, Microsoft Teams Phone requires no on-premises hardware and supports basic phone system features like call forwarding, transferring, queues and holding, simultaneous ringing, call history, voicemail, and emergency calling. Adopting this single, unified communications system will allow organisations to save time, money, and maintenance by combining meetings, chat, file management, and collaboration with outbound and inbound calling.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "With the recent – and sometimes involuntary – shift to working from home, Microsoft Teams became a familiar part of the business landscape. Now, as we enter a period where hybrid working is increasingly commonplace, Microsoft Teams Phone by Ooredoo is available to ensure that local enterprises are able to maximise the potential of this remarkable new technology. With complete customer satisfaction at the heart of our corporate strategy, we're delighted to be able to continuously upgrade our comprehensive offering to our business customers."

With a fully managed Microsoft Teams Phone Service on a monthly recurring basis, Ooredoo is set to supply a new alternative to expensive, CapEx-based versions of Microsoft Teams integration.

Also ReadEtisalat by e& and Nokia Demonstrate First 100 Gbps Fiber Broadband

Ooredoo Business WhatsApp service

Earlier this month, Ooredoo announced the new Ooredoo Business WhatsApp service offering business customers the freedom to manage their accounts digitally from anywhere, from 7 am until 10 pm. Via the new WhatsApp service, business customers can place orders, raise issues, request support and track orders or support requests.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business' thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments