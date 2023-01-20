Ooredoo Qatar Launches Microsoft Teams Phone As-A-Service

Ooredoo is set to become the first and only ICT service provider in Qatar to launch Microsoft Teams Phone as-a-service for business customers. Ooredoo will help business customers make and receive phone calls through Microsoft Teams by integrating business customers' office phone numbers with the Microsoft Teams platform.

Unlike frontline workers, remote employees have largely been left behind in the digital shift to hybrid working. As a result, there is an urgent need to reimagine employee experience by adapting to new expectations and bringing essential workers into hybrid remote work systems.

For this, organisations can rely on Microsoft Teams voice calling to ensure effective hybrid work environments. In addition, the latest functionality will help empower frontline workers to collaborate with others in the organisation, even while they work remotely.

Once subscribed, customers can use their on-premises infrastructure or activate it as a hosted phone system and gain access to necessary integration and support services. This will be billed on a monthly basis.

With a cloud-based voice networking system, Microsoft Teams Phone requires no on-premises hardware and supports basic phone system features like call forwarding, transferring, queues and holding, simultaneous ringing, call history, voicemail, and emergency calling. Adopting this single, unified communications system will allow organisations to save time, money, and maintenance by combining meetings, chat, file management, and collaboration with outbound and inbound calling.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "With the recent – and sometimes involuntary – shift to working from home, Microsoft Teams became a familiar part of the business landscape. Now, as we enter a period where hybrid working is increasingly commonplace, Microsoft Teams Phone by Ooredoo is available to ensure that local enterprises are able to maximise the potential of this remarkable new technology. With complete customer satisfaction at the heart of our corporate strategy, we're delighted to be able to continuously upgrade our comprehensive offering to our business customers."

With a fully managed Microsoft Teams Phone Service on a monthly recurring basis, Ooredoo is set to supply a new alternative to expensive, CapEx-based versions of Microsoft Teams integration.

Ooredoo Business WhatsApp service

Earlier this month, Ooredoo announced the new Ooredoo Business WhatsApp service offering business customers the freedom to manage their accounts digitally from anywhere, from 7 am until 10 pm. Via the new WhatsApp service, business customers can place orders, raise issues, request support and track orders or support requests.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business' thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.