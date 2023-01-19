Verizon Launches Microsoft Teams Phone Mobile as a First in the US

Verizon announced the ability to deliver Teams Phone Mobile with the introduction of Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, a new service that integrates mobile devices with Microsoft Teams for easier calling and collaboration.

Verizon, First US Operator to Bring Mobile Experience to Teams

Verizon introduced Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams to provide users working from anywhere experience with complete mobile flexibility using the capabilities of Verizon 5G and Teams. Verizon is the first US operator to bring true native mobile experiences to Microsoft Teams.

"What we're hearing from customers is a need for the true mobilization of unified communications and collaboration to support their hybrid work environments," said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Executive Officer, of Verizon Business.

"We're proud to be the first operator in the United States to unleash Teams Phone Mobile and to help customers further mobilize their workforce through the addition of Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams to our robust suite of collaboration and calling solutions. This is yet another example of how we're helping customers to adapt and succeed in today's changing workplace by delivering the flexibility to work from anywhere."

Enhance Working Experience

IT business leaders are increasingly challenged with improving and consolidating collaboration and calling, increasing the availability and responsiveness of remote, hybrid, and onsite employees, and reducing costs for redundant devices, voice services, and support.

Mobile First Experience

Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams offers a mobile-first Teams experience for today's rapidly expanding mobile workforce, enabling anywhere access to Teams features via a single, business-provided phone number for both mobile and desktop devices to help streamline hybrid work models.

Key Benefits of Solution:

Single Number: Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams makes it simple to use a single phone number across all devices, allowing staff members to work from almost anywhere without compromising context or corporate presence. Quality Calls: Teams calls made using a smartphone dialer are regarded as voice calls on the Verizon LTE network, producing calls of a higher quality. Seamless Call Transfer: It allows users to switch between devices and Teams endpoints during a call without dropping the call Cost Savings and True Mobility: Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams keeps employees connected while lowering expenses with an integrated calling solution that can replace standalone solutions. Security: The ability to impose secure and legal corporate regulations on all employee communications provides security and peace of mind.

Microsoft Connects 12 Million PSTN Users Currently

Verizon says organizations are seeing the value of using unified calling systems to stay connected, as Microsoft has already connected over 12 million PSTN users. Organizations can benefit from a unified mobile collaboration and communication experience with Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams that minimizes costs and lowers security concerns.

Verizon Business Solutions

The most recent Verizon solution to help businesses empower hybrid workers to interact and collaborate with Microsoft Teams using Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams (Direct Routing) and Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect is Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams.

Verizon also provides the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams for businesses searching for simple ways to link Microsoft Teams to pre-existing conference room systems.

Verizon and Microsoft are giving enterprise clients the communications capabilities they need to thrive in today's flexible workplace by fusing the global scale and reliability of the Verizon 5G network with Microsoft Teams.