Cox Mobile Service Now Available in Cox Markets Nationwide

Cox Communications, the largest private broadband company in America, officially announced the nationwide availability of Cox Mobile at CES. The broadband company has announced the national launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service availability to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide. With Cox's new cell phone service, current internet customers can stay connected with unlimited calling and texting.

Cox Mobile Service

Currently, the Cox Mobile phone service is only available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets. The offering is similar to the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) services offered by cable companies Comcast and Charter. Cox Mobile customers have just two simple data plans designed with budget and need in mind - Pay As you Gig and Gig Unlimited - with unlimited talk, SMS/MMS, and no-term agreements.

4G LTE and 5G Cellular Service

Cox Mobile Customers also have access to an unbeatable 5G reliability network. Customers can also stay connected with Cox Internet at home and over 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wi-fi hotspots. 5G service is included on all the plans, where available, and requires a 5G capable device. The two plans available to customers are as below:

Cox Mobile Pay As You Gig Plan

With Pay As You Gig, customers only pay for the data starting at $ 15 per GB per month. Under Pay As You Gig Plans, data usage is billed per line in 1 GB units, and charges are not pro-rated. Unused data does not roll over, and speeds are reduced to a max of 1.5 Mbps download and 750 Kbps upload after 5 GB of monthly data usage.

Cox Mobile Gig Unlimited Plan

Gig Unlimited Plan at $ 45 per month per line is perfect for heavy streaming or using lots of apps when you're on the go. On Gig Unlimited plan, data speeds are reduced to a maximum of 1.5 Mbps download, and 750 kbps upload after 20 GB of monthly data use.

Usage Notifications

Customers can always review data usage in the Cox App or My Account. Cox customers also can receive text and/or email notifications of the amount of data consumed each month.

Bring My Own Device

Currently bring your own device feature is not available, but Cox Mobile promises to offer soon the option to keep the customer's current device when switching to Cox Mobile.

"The convergence of wired and mobile communications has never been more important. Customers recognize Cox as a reliable provider of connectivity, so introducing a mobile phone offering was a natural extension of our services," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications.

"With Cox Mobile, we are offering new mobile phone options for consumers; ones that offer flexibility, reliability and the opportunity to save money," added Mark.

Cox Communications celebrated Cox Mobile's launch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. In addition, Cox Mobile said that a national advertising campaign would begin later this month. Customers interested in Cox Mobile can visit the nearest cox retail store.