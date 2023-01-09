Airtel 5G Plus Users Get Dedicated Customer Care Experience

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, is offering its 5G Plus customers a dedicated customer care experience. What does this mean? It means that customers who avail and latch onto the 5G Plus network of Airtel would be able to skip the IVR wait to talk to Airtel's customer care executives. Due to the limited number of representatives and millions of customers making the calls to the customer care centers, users are put on IVR wait until the time a customer care executive is free to talk with them. Sometimes, the wait times are too long, and customers can't get their issues or queries resolved.

However, Airtel 5G Plus customers don't need to worry about the IVR waiting anymore as they will get a dedicated customer care experience, and whenever they make a call, they will be instantly connected with the executives. This will save the 5G customers a lot of valuable time. So Airtel's 5G Plus customers will get not only super-fast download speeds but also a super-fast customer care experience.

Experience Airtel 5G Plus on all Existing Data Plans

Airtel's 5G Plus services are currently available at no additional cost to 4G customers. This means that every 4G customer who latches on to the 5G network of Airtel would be able to experience a dedicated customer care experience. However, note that 5G would deplete your daily data much faster than 4G. This is because of the principle of technology. 5G is faster than 4G and thus would load or download data faster whenever you are watching something online. This would mean that even if you don't plan on watching a video completely on YouTube under a 5G network, it would be downloaded completely anyway.

So while there would be no buffer issues, your data would be gone faster. It wouldn't be a very dramatic difference in the exhaustion rate of data between 4G and 5G, but yes, if you take notice, 5G would consume data faster. Also, don't do speed tests regularly on 5G just to check how fast the network is. It will always be fast enough to let you do everything you already do on a smartphone. So there's no point in doing meaningless 5G speed tests that only exhaust your daily data.

Airtel is Expanding 5G Super Fast

At the time of writing this, Airtel's 5G has already reached over 25 cities in the country. The telco is planning to cover the entire nation with its 5G Plus Networks by March 2024. The way Airtel has made 5G announcements in the last three months, it feels like the telco should be comfortably able to do that.

Airtel 5G Plus networks are capable of delivering around 20 to 30 times faster speeds to customers than 4G networks. Because of this, the telco's 5G can enable innovative use cases for businesses across several industry verticals.