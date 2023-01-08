BSNL Best Prepaid Plans with Year Long Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, also known as BSNL, provides services throughout India, with the exception of Delhi and Mumbai, where its sister company MTNL offers services. The company has one of the biggest wireline networks and is well-known in the broadband industry. Its rivals, Airtel and Reliance Jio, have already launched 5G, leaving the operator very much behind as it hasn't even launched 4G yet. A variety of prepaid recharge options are available from BSNL, several of which have excellent data perks. The majority of the plans in the market from BSNL offer unlimited voice calling privileges along with additional benefits like a cost-free BSNL Tunes subscription and others. We'll examine the top prepaid recharge options with year-long validity from BSNL in this article.

BSNL Rs 1,515 Prepaid Plan

The prepaid BSNL Rs 1515 plan includes 2GB of data each day and is valid for 365 days. It should be noted that with this plan, the speed will be decreased to 40 Kbps after reaching the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data limit. This plan doesn't come with any extra perks. This is a data-only plan, and thus you would need a validity plan separately.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan

The 600GB of data included in the BSNL Rs 1,999 plan has a 365-day total validity. Every Indian circle has access to the plan. Users of this plan receive 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. With this plan, the speed is decreased to 40 Kbps after reaching the FUP data limit. Access to PRBT for 30 days, Eros Now entertainment for 30 days, and Lokdhun content for 30 days are among the additional features.

BSNL Rs 2,399 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 2,399 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 395 days. It offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Subscribers will also get the first 30 days of free access to PRBT, Eros Now Entertainment and Lokdhun content. Notably, the speed with this plan also decreases to 40 Kbps once the FUP data limit is met.

BSNL Rs 2,999 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 2999 prepaid plan from BSNL is available for 365 days. The benefits of this plan are comparable to those of the Rs 2399 plan. The only significant distinction is that subscribers of the Rs 2999 prepaid plan receive 3GB of daily bandwidth. Additionally, the speed is decreased to 40 Kbps after the FUP data limit has been reached. Furthermore, users receive unlimited outgoing calls each day to any Indian network, even when roaming in the MTNL Mumbai and Delhi roaming zones.