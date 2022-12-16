BSNL Bundles 600GB of Data and Eros Now with this Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, has a prepaid plan on offer for customers that bundles 600GB of data and an Eros Now subscription. This is a plan that would become a really good offering from the company once it launches 4G. BSNL is strongly expected to start deploying 4G in India using local tech by January 2023. It would take the telco around 18 to 24 months to upgrade to 4G across India. Regardless, let's shift our focus back to the prepaid plan that we are talking about. BSNL has many prepaid plans that look way more affordable than what you would get from telecom operators if the benefits were the same. Today, we are talking about the Rs 1999 prepaid plan from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 1999 Plan Meant for Long-Term Users

If you are someone who is looking for a BSNL prepaid plan for long-term usage, then Rs 1999 can be a unique offer. What's unique about this plan is that it bundles data for the customers in a lump-sum manner. Yes, that's right. You get 600GB of data with this plan in a lump-sum manner for 365 days. This means that there's no daily cap for high-speed data usage (of course, the cap is at 600GB, but no one can possibly consume that much data in a day).

Along with the 600GB of data, customers will get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. BSNL also bundles a free Eros Now subscription for the users.

Note that the Eros Now Entertainment subscription with this plan is only valid for 30 days. There's also free PRBT (30 days) and Lokdhun content (30 days) included for the users. Note that this is a plan validity voucher from BSNL, and the internet speed would reduce to 40 Kbps once you have exhausted the 600GB of data. However, you can always again recharge with the data vouchers of BSNL.