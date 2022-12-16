Airtel IQ Hackathon Winners Announced: Check Names

Bharti Airtel has announced the names of the winners of the first-ever Airtel IQ Hackathon. The jury decided that the winners are Green Receipt, a Gurgaon-based company, Vizard Info from Delhi and Frazor BFSI from Udaipur. Airtel launched the hackathon back in September this year. The objective of the Airtel IQ Hackathon was to identify and build new-age business solutions across five key sectors of the economy, including Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, Retail & Ecommerce, Contact Centre, and Ed-Tech. Growth in these key sectors can result in improved livelihoods for the people in India and also add to the economic growth and sustainability of the country.

Airtel IQ Hackathon received over 9000 entries confirming participation from corporates, students and ISVs. In the semi-final round, the participants had been trimmed down to 23, from which 10 teams were invited to take part in the finals. The finale saw the teams being analysed by the jury, which included Gaurav Agnihotri from Airtel, Jigyasa Kishore, Chief Strategy Officer of Moglix, and Vineeth R Nair, Director - IT, Byju's.

Airtel awarded the winners a cash sum of Rs 20 lakh. In addition, the best ideas from the hackathon are eligible to receive potential funding from Airtel's start-up accelerator program. Airtel said that all the participants could leverage its core platform strengths of data, distribution, network and payments besides its partner ecosystem.

Mr Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ, said, “We are delighted with the scale and level of entries received in this hackathon. We are looking forward to working with all the participants- ISVs, developers to build innovative solutions. These robust, scalable solutions will help Enterprises, MSMEs to deliver world-class customer experience and further boost the ease of doing business in India.”