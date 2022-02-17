Airtel Xstream Premium Announces Partnership With Eros Now

Bharti Airtel’s bundled over-the-top (OTT) platform called Airtel Xstream Premium has announced a partnership with STX Global Corporation owned entertainment platform, Eros Now. The relaunched OTT Platform of Bharti Airtel will include Eros Now as an offering for the customers. This partnership will allow Eros Now to tap into Airtel’s 300+ million customer base across the country.

At the same time, Airtel users will get access to Eros Now’s rich content library, which includes 12,000 movies, originals, short-form content across multiple languages and genres. Note that Eros Now was already available for customers using Airtel Xstream Premium. So it is not a new partnership between the companies.

Airtel Users Have Highest Monthly Data Usage

Eros Now, in a statement, said that Airtel users in India have the highest monthly data usage and the telco also maintains the highest average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. Both the companies stand to benefit from the partnership.

Eros Now is available for Airtel customers inside the Airtel Xstream application on a standalone subscription manner as well as the bundled subscription plan from the telco. The bundled subscription plan, which was relaunched a few days back, costs Rs 149 per month and Rs 1499 per year.

The bundled subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium brings users a subscription to 15 different OTT applications. With video consumption on the rise and people shifting to OTT platforms from traditional TV, this service from Airtel marks its step into the future.

The bundled Airtel Xstream Premium subscription is a great deal for many who purchase monthly subscriptions of multiple OTT platforms. It allows them to save money by getting a subscription to 15 platforms for a mere amount of Rs 149 per month. If the user goes for the Rs 1499 plan, his/her monthly subscription price reduces to Rs 125, which is even cheaper.

Airtel Xstream Premium is only available for Airtel customers.