Airtel Announces Surpassing 10 Million 5G Users Across Three Circles

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel surpasses 10 million 5G users in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, highlighting its rapid deployment and adoption in India.

Highlights

  • Significant increase in 5G users within the past 6 months.
  • Complete rollout across iconic tourist destinations and pilgrimage sites.
  • Rapid network enhancement drives accelerated 5G rollout by Airtel.

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced today that it has surpassed 10 million users (10.1 million) enjoying 5G services in Tamil Nadu (5.9 million), Gujarat (3 million), as well as Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh (1.2 million). Airtel announced on Tuesday that it has deployed 5G services across all cities and districts in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Airtel has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh as its network deployment has effectively extended its services throughout the states, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G, the company said.

Airtel 5G in Tamil Nadu

From the iconic architectural marvels of Mahabalipuram to the renowned pilgrimage site of Madurai and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Ooty or Coonoor, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Tamil Nadu.

Airtel 5G in Gujarat

Coming to Gujarat, from the iconic architectural marvels of Vadodara to the renowned pilgrimage site of Dwarka and Somnath, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Gir National Park and Statue of Unity, the telco continues to complete its rollout.

Airtel 5G in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh

From the iconic architectural marvels of Mubarak Mandi Palace to the renowned pilgrimage site of Vaishno Devi Temple, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Patnitop, Dal Lake, Zanskar Valley, Pangong Lake, Sangam, Magnetic Hill, Hall of Fame, Diskit, and Gulmarg, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This announcement follows Airtel's recent milestone of hitting 3 million 5G users in Mumbai, as reported by TelecomTalk. Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in India to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and increasing availability of 5G devices.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

