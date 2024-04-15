Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Nanded, Palakkad, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Shajapur Districts



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel today announced that it has deployed additional sites in multiple rural districts across states, resulting in the expansion of its network footprint under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). Airtel announced on Monday that it has deployed additional sites in Nanded district of Maharashtra, Palakkad district of Kerala, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal, and Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Nanded district of Maharashtra

In Nanded district of Maharashtra, Airtel said the network enhancement project was undertaken across 1150 villages covering an 18.5 Lakh population base. Customers in the tehsils of Hadgaon, Mukhed, Kandhar, Loha, Naigaon (Khairgaon), Ardhapur, Biloli, Dharmabad, and Deglurand under the Nanded district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The rural enhancement project covers nine districts of Maharashtra including Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Nanded, Jalna, and Buldana.

Palakkad district of Kerala

In Palakkad district of Kerala, the network enhancement project was undertaken across 14 towns and 129 villages covering a 7 lakh population base. Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Alathur, Attappady, Chittur, Mannarkad, Ottappalam, Palakkad, and Pattambi under Palakkad district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. Airtel said it will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns covering the entire state of Kerala.

Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal

The Purba and Paschim Medinipur district network enhancement project was undertaken across 7497 villages covering 91.2 Lakh rural population, Airtel said, noting that customers in the tehsils of Kharagpur - I, Midnapore, Haldia, Debra, Panskura Tamluk, Narayangarh, Keshpur, and Contai - I under Purba & Paschim Medinipur districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The Company has already augmented its network coverage across 37,661 villages covering the entire state, according to the official release.

Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh

The Shajapur district network enhancement project was undertaken across 596 villages covering 8.6 Lakh rural population. Airtel customers in the tehsils of Shujalpur, Kalapipal, Shajapur, and Mohan Badodiya under Shajapur districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement, the company said, noting that it has already augmented its network coverage across 5000 villages covering the entire state.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

As TelecomTalk reported, Airtel has been running this rural enhancement project nationally and will augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Airtel has also enhanced its fiber footprint to enhance network capacity and take services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.