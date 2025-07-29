airtel ownership transfer for mobile number

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator allows users to transfer ownership of mobile number. However, it is not for everyone. It is only for enterprise employees. Airtel partners with enterprises to offer their employees mobile SIM cards. When these employees leave the company, they can transfer their work number as personal number. They can transfer their Airtel number in their name for future communications. Take a look at the details of how the user can do this below.









Read More - Jio 3GB Daily Data Plans: Every Plan Listed

Transfer Airtel Company Paid Number to Your Name

Users who want to transfer their Airtel SIM paid by the company in their personal name can follow this process:

Visit nearest Airtel store

Submit self attested copy of identity and address proof, 1 passport sized photo, and a no-objection certificate on company letterhead signed by company's authorised signatory. The download this form, click here .

. Collect your new SIM card.

Read More - BSNL to Install 4000 More 4G Towers in Chhattisgarh

This process takes a bit of time because of the necessary verifications required. Airtel says that the number will be transferred on the new SIM of the user within 48 hours. This makes it easy for everyone for future communications.

Airtel's mobile network services are ranked highly in India. The telco's 5G and 4G coverage spans the entire country. Further, in the recent years, Airtel has been focused on bringing its network services to rural parts of India. The telco has rolled out several thousand 4G sites in rural or backward areas of India in the recent past. This is helping the telco tap into newer regions and cover every corner for a great user experience. Airtel's 5G services are free for users who recharge with 2GB daily data plans or with plans that offer an even higher daily limit.