Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Anand District of Gujarat Under REP



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Anand district of Gujarat to densify its network. Airtel has been actively expanding its network footprint in rural areas as part of its national Rural Expansion Project (REP). The network expansion project in Anand was undertaken across 205 villages covering a population base of 5.25 lakh, Airtel announced on Wednesday.

Network Densification in Anand District

With this network expansion, Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Anand, Borsad, Petlad, Anklav, Tarapur, Sojitra, Umreth, and Khambhat, within the Anand district, will directly benefit. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity, ensuring a reliable mobile network in rural parts of Anand.

Under the National Rural Expansion Project, Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. With Gujarat being one of the focus markets, The company plans to extend its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

Airtel Network Expansion in Gujarat

Specifically, the rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.