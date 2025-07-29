Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in June 2025, While Vodafone Idea and BSNL Lose



Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Reliance Jio gained wireless subscribers in June 2025, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL lost wireless subscribers during the month, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of June 30, 2025. The data shows that the total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1161.03 million at the end

of May 2025 to 1163.03 million at the end of June 2025 thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17 percent. Likewise, the total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1168.42 million at the end of May 2025 to 1170.88 million at the end of June 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.21 percent.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in May 2025, While Vodafone Idea and BSNL Lose









5G FWA Subscribers

Total wireless (5G FWA) subscribers increased from 7.40 million at the end of May 2025 to 7.85 million at the end of June 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 4.73 million and 3.12 million, respectively.

As of June 2025, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G FWA subscriber base of 1,742,211 (Added 201,781), while Reliance Jio reported 6,108,140 (Added 253,201) FWA users, bringing the total to 7,850,351—including 3,118,616 rural subscribers from Jio alone.

Gain and Loss of Wireless Subscribers

Bharti Airtel added 763,482 (0.76 million) wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 1,912,780 (1.91 million) subscribers. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 217,816 wireless subscribers during the same period. Public sector units (PSUs) BSNL lost 305,766 wireless subscribers and MTNL lost 152,657.

Wireless Market Share of Operators

As of June 30, 2025, private access service providers held a 92.20 percent market share of wireless (mobile) subscribers, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU service providers, had a combined market share of only 7.80 percent. This translates to Reliance Jio holding a 41.01 percent market share with 477.02 million wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 33.62 percent market share and 391.01 million wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 17.56 percent market share and 204.22 million wireless subscribers, BSNL with 7.78 percent market share and 90.46 million wireless subscribers, and MTNL with a 0.03 percent market share and 0.31 million wireless subscribers.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in April 2025, While Vodafone Idea and BSNL Lose

Wireless Broadband Subscribers

Reliance Jio reported 483.13 million wireless broadband (fixed and mobile) subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 294.92 million, Vodafone Idea with 127.39 million, and BSNL with 29.33 million subscribers.

Wired Market Share

Wireline subscribers increased from 38.66 million at the end of May 2025 to 47.49 million at the end of June 2025. The net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 8.83 million with a monthly growth rate of 22.83 percent.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio held a 31.44 percent market share with 14,930,550 wireline subscribers, adding 454,281 subscribers. Bharti Airtel had a 21.80 percent share with 10,354,237 wireline subscribers, adding 50,036 subscribers during the month, and Vodafone Idea reported a 1.62 percent market share with 768,144 wireline subscribers, losing 52,430 subscribers during the month. BSNL reported a market share of 15.90 in the segment with 7,549,148 subscribers losing 23,840 users.

M2M Cellular Connections

According to the report, the number of M2M (Machine-to-Machine) cellular mobile connections increased from 73.91 million at the end of May 2025 to 79.44 million at the end of June 2025. Bharti Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections at 44.67 million, holding a market share of 56.23 percent, followed by Vodafone Idea with 21.48 percent (17.06 million), Reliance Jio with 17.98 percent (14.28 million), and BSNL with 4.32 percent (3.43 million).

Also Read: Airtel, BSNL, and Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in March 2025, While Vodafone Idea and MTNL Lose

Active Wireless Subscribers

Out of the total 1163.03 million wireless (mobile) subscribers, 1082.67 million wireless (mobile) subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of June 2025. The proportion of active wireless (mobile) subscribers was approximately 93.09 percent of the total wireless (mobile) subscriber base, according to TRAI. Airtel reported a peak VLR of 99.24 percent during the month, BSNL 63.12 percent, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 84.54 percent, MTNL 136.63 percent, and Reliance Jio 97.37 percent. Active wireless subscribers are based on VLR data.