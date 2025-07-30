JioPC: How Does it Work, Cost and Everything

JioPC is Reliance Jio's next move to capture the home audience. Jio has talked about launching the JioPC for a long time. It has finally happened. Cloud computing is where users can save a lot of money. Don't understand how? Well let us help you. If you get to understand what is a cloud computer, you will essentially understand what is JioPC.









What is a Cloud Computer?

Firstly, I am not sure if Cloud Computer is a technical term, but I am using it here to help set context for JioPC. A regular computer is one which has hardware such as graphics card, CPU, display, and everything else to help with processing and delivering of data. A cloud computer is also a computer, but one without the processing hardware. Let me simplify. It basically doesn't have a CPU or graphics card. There is a CPU, but not at the user's end. There's a central CPU sitting somewhere which sends processed data to your computer and multiple others.

So that helps with reducing the cost of the computer you get. You basically need a screen which can show the processed data sent from the cloud. This is where JioPC comes in.

What is JioPC?

JioPC is basically a cloud computer. The screen of the computer here is your TV screen. Jio offers users a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) with JioHome (fiber and AirFiber) connections. With this Jio STB, users will be able to access JioPC and convert their TV screen into a computer. The data will be processed over the cloud and delivered on the screen of the user.

Users will still need a mouse, keyboard, screen and a Jio STB for everything to work. Users can scale computing as this is a subscription first model. If you need more computing, just pay more.

How to Activate JioPC and the Cost

JioPC will start at just Rs 400 per month and the pricing and computing is scalable as per need without any lock-ins. There's one month of free trial which includes Jio Workspace, Microsoft Office (browser) and 512GB of cloud storage. Here's how one can set it up.