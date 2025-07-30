Jio Added 7.91 Million Active Users in June 2025

When it comes to measuring the performance of telcos in the subscribers department, a key figure to note is the VLR users. VLR users are basically called the active users. The VLR subscriber count is important because it signifies that out o a tellco's total user base, how many are aactive, as in paying for the services. Reliance Jio has had the most active users in the industry by a long margin for several years now. In the month of June 2025, Jio's VLR subscriber base grew by 7.91 million, the most for any operator.









Jio's VLR subscriber base jumped from 456.55 million in May 2025 to 464.46 million in June 2025. Comparatively, Airtel's VLR subscriber base grew by 2.82 million from 385.58 million in May 2025 to 388.4 million in June 2025. The data was shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report.

Surprisingly, even BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) added active users. BSNL's active user base went up from 55.95 million in May 2025 to 57.10 million in June 2025, meaning an addition of 1.15 million users. This leaves us with Vodafone Idea (Vi). Unfortunate for Vi, it was the only telecom operator which saw active user numbers declining month-over-month (MoM).

Vodafone Idea's active user base went down from 174.21 million to 172.65 million MoM in June 2025. This means a loss of 1.56 million active users during the month. Vi's total subscriber base stood at 204.22 million, as it declined by 0.21 million overall in June 2025. Airtel and Jio were the only operators to grow the subscriber base in an overall manner by 0.76 million and 1.91 million, respectively. BSNL lost 0.30 million wireless users during the month.

Note that the subscriber numbers we have talked here are solely the wireless users. For wireline users, we will bring another report.

Here's the summary for VLR or active wireless users addition/subtraction for Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL in June 2025: