Vivo T4R 5G has Extremely Beautiful Design

Vivo T4R 5G is going to launch in India on July 31, 2025. This phone will join the list of other T4 series devices in India including Vivo T4 Lite, Vivo T4x, Vivo T4 Ultra and the vanilla Vivo T4. We have the Vivo T4R 5G in the house and right outside the box, the phone has an extremely beautiful design.









Before we talk more about the design, just check the design.

Vivo T4R 5G Design

The phone has a Type-C port at the bottom, speaker grill and a SIM tray. The volume rockers and the power button are on the right of the device. The camera is housed in a circular cutout at the rear and it also has a ring flashlight. The Vivo logo is at the left bottom.

The phone is pretty slim and has very beautiful curves. It is very comfortable to hold and because of the curved display, the palms won't get any marks on long-term usage. There's a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Some of the specifications about the phone are already confirmed, let's look at them.

Vivo T4R 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. The primary camera sensor at the rear is a 50MP Sony IMX882 and there's a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

Vivo has also confirmed that the phone will have IP68 and IP69 rating. This means that it will be safe to use even if water splashes on it.