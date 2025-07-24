Realme 15 Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme 15 series has just launched in India. The Realme 15 series has two devices - Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro. Both are 5G phones and available in multiple colour options. The Realme 15 Pro is more expensive and packs more features and power for the users. Realme 15 is way more affordable and brings in a value experience for the users. Both devices pack huge battery and support for fast-charging. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Read More - iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme 15, Realme 15 Pro Price in India

Realme 15 Pro has launched in four variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 31,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 33,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 35,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 38,999

There's an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 bundled for the users.

Realme 15 has launched in three variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB = Rs 27,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 30,999

There's an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 bundled for the users. The first sale of the device will happen via Flipkart, Realme.com and more offline platforms from July 30, 2025, at 12 PM.

Realme 15, Realme 15 Pro Specifications in India

Realme 15 series comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 2500Hz touch-sampling rate, and 6500nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 4D curve 'hyperglow' panel with 94% screen to body ratio. There's Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection. The Realme 15 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC while the Realme 15 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC. The phones will run on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Read More - OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

Realme 15 series both phones will feature a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The Realme 15 has a 50MP dual-camera rear unit while the Realme 15 Pro has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a Sony IMX896 primary sensor.