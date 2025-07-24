Vodafone Idea Announces 5G Services in Sonipat, Expands Network Footprint in Haryana



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Sonipat, effective Friday, July 25. Vi stated on Thursday that this expansion is part of its phased 5G rollout across 23 cities within its 17 priority telecom circles, where the company holds 5G spectrum.

Vi 5G to Goe Live in Sonipat

With this expansion, Vi aims to bring high-speed connectivity to more users across Haryana. Customers with 5G-enabled smartphones in Sonipat will be able to access Vi 5G services starting tomorrow. As an introductory offer, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on recharge plans starting from Rs 299. The service promises enhanced user experiences, including high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, faster downloads, and seamless video conferencing.

Rahul Joshi, Business Head – Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir, Vodafone Idea, said, "As we launch Vi 5G in Sonipat, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Haryana. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Haryana, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Partnership with Nokia

To support the rollout, Vi has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced, energy-efficient network infrastructure. The company has also implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology to automatically optimize network performance and ensure a consistent 5G experience.

Strengthening 4G and 5G Infrastructure

Since raising funds through a Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) last year, Vi said it has significantly upgraded its 4G network in Haryana. The operator has deployed 900 MHz spectrum across over 1,700 sites and increased capacity from 5 MHz to 10 MHz on more than 1,200 sites in key locations, including Panipat, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Rewari, Palwal, Jind, Sirsa, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Bahadurgarh, and more.

Additionally, Vi has enhanced the 2100 MHz spectrum from 10 MHz to 15 MHz across more than 1,000 sites and added over 230 new mobile sites across the state. According to Vi, these upgrades are aimed at improving coverage, data speeds, and overall network reliability in both urban and rural areas.

Vi's 5G Rollout

Previously, Vi introduced 5G services in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna, Nagpur, and most recently, Jaipur on July 23, 2025. The 5G launch in Jaipur is part of Vi's planned rollout across 23 cities.

Partnerships with Ericsson

For Jaipur, Vi said it partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance.

Strengthening 4G in Rajasthan

Vi has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Rajasthan to deliver enhanced coverage and user experience. It has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 2,700 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, enhanced 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across 2,000+ sites, and added 2100 MHz spectrum to more than 2,500 sites.

"Vi remains committed to building a future-ready network that meets the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses," the official release said.