Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in April 2025, While Vodafone Idea and BSNL Lose



Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Reliance Jio gained wireless subscribers in April 2025, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run telcos BSNL and MTNL lost wireless subscribers during the month, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of April 30, 2025. The data shows that the total number of wireless (mobile) subscribers increased from 1,156.99 million at the end of March 2025 to 1,158.93 million at the end of April 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.17 percent. Likewise, the total wireless (mobile + 5G FWA) subscribers increased from 1,163.76 million at the end of March 2025 to 1,166.43 million at the end of April 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.23 percent.

5G FWA Subscribers

Total wireless 5G FWA subscribers increased from 6.77 million at the end of March 2025 to 7.50 million at the end of April 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 4.72 million and 2.77 million, respectively.

As of April 2025, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G FWA subscriber base of 1,357,972 (Added 160,215), while Reliance Jio reported 6,141,270 (Added 569,938) FWA users, bringing the total to 7,499,242—including 2,774,249 rural subscribers from Jio alone.

Gain and Loss of Wireless Subscribers

Bharti Airtel added 170,658 (0.17 million) wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 2,644,838 (2.64 million) subscribers. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 647,620 wireless subscribers during the same period. Public sector units (PSUs) BSNL lost 155,000 wireless subscribers and MTNL lost 67,668.

Wireless Market Share of Operators

As of April 30, 2025, private access service providers held a 92.08 percent market share of wireless (mobile) subscribers, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU service providers, had a combined market share of only 7.92 percent. This translates to Reliance Jio holding a 40.76 percent market share with 472.4 million wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 33.65 percent market share and 390 million wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 17.66 percent market share and 204.7 million wireless subscribers, BSNL with 7.84 percent market share and 90.9 million wireless subscribers, and MTNL with a 0.08 percent market share and 0.93 million wireless subscribers.

Wireless Broadband Subscribers

Reliance Jio reported 465.10 million wireless broadband (fixed and mobile) subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 280.76 million, Vodafone Idea with 125.63 million, and BSNL with 29.94 million subscribers. The data for Jio and Airtel is based on reports as of November 2024.

Wired Market Share

Wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of March 2025 to 37.41 million at the end of April 2025. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.37 million with a monthly rate of growth 1.00 percent.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio held a 35.28 percent market share with 13,199,908 wireline subscribers, adding 340,333 subscribers. Bharti Airtel had a 27.28 percent share with 10,204,955 wireline subscribers, adding 63,853 subscribers during the month, and Vodafone Idea reported a 2.19 percent market share with 818,779 wireline subscribers, losing 8,164 subscribers during the month. BSNL reported a market share of 20.37 in the segment with 7,619,042 subscribers losing 64,739 users.

M2M Cellular Connections

According to the report, the number of M2M (Machine-to-Machine) cellular mobile connections increased from 66.54 million at the end of March 2025 to 69.87 million at the end of April 2025. Bharti Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections at 37.28 million, holding a market share of 53.35 percent, followed by Vodafone Idea with 23.64 percent (16.52 million), Reliance Jio with 18.24 percent (12.74 million), and BSNL with 4.77 percent (3.34 million).

Active Wireless Subscribers

Out of the total 1,158.93 million wireless subscribers, 1,072.73 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) in the month of April 2025. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 92.56 percent of the total wireless subscriber base, according to TRAI. Airtel reported a peak VLR of 98.87 percent during the month, BSNL 61.55 percent, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 85.10 percent, MTNL 47.27 percent, and Reliance Jio 96.64 percent. Active wireless subscribers are based on VLR data.

