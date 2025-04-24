Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025, Vodafone Idea and BSNL See Decline



Indian telecom service providers Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Reliance Jio gained wireless subscribers in February 2025, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) and state-run telco BSNL lost wireless subscribers during the month, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of February 28, 2025. The data shows that the total number of wireless (Mobile) subscribers increased from 1,151.29 million at the end of January 2025 to 1,154.05 million at the end of February 2025, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.24 percent. Likewise, the total wireless subscribers increased from 1,157 million (mobile and 5G-FWA) at the end of January 2025 to 1,160.33 million at the end of February 2025, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.27 percent.

5G FWA Subscribers

Total wireless 5G FWA subscribers increased from 5.72 million at the end of January 2025 to 6.27 million at the end of February 2025 with subscriptions in urban and rural areas of 6.06 million and 0.21 million, respectively.

As of February 2025, Bharti Airtel reported a 5G FWA subscriber base of 1,034,436, while Reliance Jio reported 5,236,895 FWA users, bringing the total to 6,271,331—including 213,625 rural subscribers from Jio alone.

Gain and Loss of Wireless Subscribers

Bharti Airtel added 1,593,006 (1.59 million) wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 1,765,073 (1.76 million) subscribers. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 20,720 wireless subscribers during the same period. Public sector units (PSUs) BSNL and MTNL lost 566,069 and 2,034 wireless subscribers, respectively.

Wireless Market Share of Operators

As of February 28, 2025, private access service providers held a 92.03 percent market share of wireless (mobile) subscribers, while BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU service providers, had a combined market share of only 7.97 percent. This translates to Reliance Jio holding a 40.52 percent market share with 467.58 million wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel with 33.67 percent market share and 388.55 million wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 17.84 percent market share and 205.90 million wireless subscribers, BSNL with 7.89 percent market share and 91.01 million wireless subscribers, and MTNL with a 0.09 percent market share and 1.00 million wireless subscribers.

Wireless Broadband Subscribers

Reliance Jio reported 465.10 million wireless broadband (fixed and mobile) subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 280.76 million, Vodafone Idea with 125.87 million, and BSNL with 30.87 million subscribers. The data for Jio and Airtel is based on reports as of November 2024.

Wired Market Share

Wireline subscribers increased from 35.03 million at the end of January 2025 to 36.91 million at the end of February 2025. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 1.88 million with a monthly rate of growth 5.36 percent.

In the wireline segment, Reliance Jio held a 34.45 percent market share with 12,713,064 wireline subscribers, adding 93, 689 subscribers. Bharti Airtel had a 27.29 percent share with 10,072,772 wireline subscribers, adding 107,690 subscribers during the month, and Vodafone Idea reported a 2.26 percent market share with 832,544 wireline subscribers, losing 6,734 subscribers during the month. BSNL reported a market share of 20.91 in the segment with 7,715,555 subscribers adding 1,700,364 users.

M2M Cellular Connections

According to the report, the number of M2M (Machine-to-Machine) cellular mobile connections increased 63.09 million at the end of January 2025 to 64.71 million at the end of February 2025. Bharti Airtel has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections at 33.86 million, holding a market share of 52.33 percent, followed by Vodafone Idea with 24.76 percent (16.02 million), Reliance Jio with 17.81 percent (11.53 million), and BSNL with 5.10 percent (3.3 million).

Active Wireless Subscribers

Out of the total 1,154.05 million wireless subscribers, 1,068.37 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) in the month of February 2025. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 92.58 percent of the total wireless subscriber base, according to TRAI. Airtel reported a peak VLR of 99.90 percent during the month, BSNL 64.15 percent, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 85.18 percent, MTNL 45.44 percent, and Reliance Jio 95.38 percent. Active wireless subscribers are based on VLR data.