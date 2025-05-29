eSIM Transfer between iPhones and Androids to Get Simpler

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update is the proof of this upcoming new feature. As per the report, the Code Strings show that iOS 19 will have support for transferring eSIMs wirelessly to Android handsets.

Highlights

  eSIM users, a happy development for you.
  Apple and Google are finally working on ensuring eSIM transfers between iPhone and Androids become seamless.
  Currently, if you have to do that, you need to contact your service provider ad then opbtain the activation or QR code for the transfer to take place.

esim transfer between iphones and androids to

eSIM users, a happy development for you. Apple and Google are finally working on ensuring eSIM transfers between iPhone and Androids become seamless. Currently, if you have to do that, you need to contact your service provider ad then opbtain the activation or QR code for the transfer to take place. This is not such a hard process when one is trasnfering the eSIM between iPhone to iPhone or Android to Android. The upcoming iOS 19 will solve that for you.




Read More - iPhones Continue to Rule the Global Market

According to a report from Android Authority, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update is the proof of this upcoming new feature. As per the report, the Code Strings show that iOS 19 will have support for transferring eSIMs wirelessly to Android handsets. If the devices are not connected wirelessly, then the transfer maynot happen. Further, the iPhone may necessarily need to be on the iOS 19 version.

eSIMs are now supported by almost every major device. But it is still a trend that is yet to be picked up in the Indian market. While there are international markets with iPhones that only have eSIMs. The same is not true for India. In India, the devices have at least one physical SIM slot.

Read More - OnePlus 13s Could be the Start of Something New for OnePlus

More details should come soon as the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is upon us. The WWDC has been scheduled between June 9 to June 13, 2025. It will showcase all of the upcoming updates to the operating systems of Apple products. This includes iPhones, Apple Watch, iPads, Mac, and more. Vision Pro's software will also be in focus. Many major updates are expected to come for the iPhones with the iOS 19. Some reports even suggested that iOS will be complete revamped. Stay tuned for more details in the future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

Expert Opinion

