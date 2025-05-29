iphones continue to rule the global market

iPhones have been the hottest selling phones in the market. Apple's devices have received love from a long time from the consumers. Once an aspirational product, the easy financing schemes have allowed users to get the iPhones very easily. This has helped the company in boosting sales overall. In Q1 2024, iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best selling device globally. In Q1 2025, iPhone 16 was the best selling device. In fact, in both Q1 of 2024 and 2025, as per Counterpoint, the top four best selling phones were the iPhones.









Read More - OnePlus 13s Could be the Start of Something New for OnePlus

In the top 10 list, in both these quarters, there were at least five iPhones. One interesting thing which happened was the entry of Redmi 14C 4G in the list in 2025. As per the data shared, the Redmi 14C 4G was the 8th best selling phone in the market globally dominated by Apple and Samsung. This is just remarkable stuff from Xiaomi.

What's more interesting is that the base iPhone 16 got better response than the iPhone 16 Pro Max or the iPhone 16 Pro. There were devices from Samsung also, of course. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, surprisingly featured at the 7th rank, which is quite below than the expected rank. Out of the 10 devices in Q1 2025, four were non-premium phones. Compared to this, last year, there were three non-premium phones. This shows that the non-premium devices are picking up in demand as the processors get better and costs lower.

Read More - Moto Razr 60 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Note that as per Counterpoint, the premium devices have a wholesale price of $600 or more. The Redmi 14C 5G is available in India, but not the 4G variant. This is interesting as the device came to be on the top 10 selling list without ever making it to the Indian market.