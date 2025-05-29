Finance Ministry Asks Airtel to Follow Legal Process on AGR Dues-to-Equity Proposal: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

Finance Ministry advises Airtel to pursue legal channels, unlike Vodafone Idea’s equity conversion precedent.

Highlights

  • Airtel’s Rs 41,000 crore dues would have translated to a 2–4 percent government stake.
  • Vodafone Idea’s spectrum dues were earlier converted into 48.99 percent equity for the Centre.
  • Airtel emphasised the high debt load of its promoter entity, Bharti Telecom.

Follow Us

Finance Ministry Unlikely to Approve Airtel’s AGR Dues-to-Equity Proposal: Report
The Union Finance Ministry is not inclined to consider Bharti Airtel's request to convert its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, amounting to Rs 41,000 crore, into government equity, according to senior officials familiar with the matter.

Also Read: Airtel Seeks Urgent AGR Dues-to-Equity Conversion Amid Mounting Promoter Debt




Airtel's Equity Conversion Request

Airtel had approached the government with the proposal but was advised to pursue legal recourse for the resolution of its AGR liabilities. "They (Airtel) had approached us, but we told them to follow the legal process on their AGR dues. In the case of Vodafone, the spectrum payment dues were converted into equity," a senior government official told Business Standard.

In contrast to Airtel's AGR-related dues, the government had earlier agreed to convert Vodafone Idea's spectrum payment dues into equity. The conversion resulted in the Centre acquiring a 48.99 percent stake in Vodafone Idea.

Had Airtel's request been approved, the government would have acquired between 2 and 4 percent equity in the telecom company.

Also Read: Government Stake in Vodafone Idea Rises to 48.99 Percent After Fresh Equity Allotment

Airtel Cites Debt Burden

Airtel recently wrote to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requesting that over Rs 41,000 crore of AGR dues be converted into government equity.

According to reports, Airtel, in its communication to the DoT, also highlighted the high debt burden of its promoter entity, Bharti Telecom (BTL), and emphasised the need to strengthen its balance sheet to enable greater investments in infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Writes to DoT for Equity Conversion of Statutory Dues

Airtel Calls for Level Playing Field

Bharti Airtel is seeking a non-discriminatory level playing field to ensure it has the option to convert its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Gopal Vittal said, stressing that the move is merely an exploration of whether such an option exists.

"We think that we just wanted a non-discriminatory level-playing field in terms of an option to convert, whether we will convert or not is a decision for the board to take. But the option is something that we wanted a clarification from the government, whether we had the option or not," Vittal told analysts during the Q4 FY2025 earnings call on May 14, 2025.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

Airtel could very much give us better 3G plans and evolve to 4G too I remember Airtel 4G in 2015…

Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User…

Sujata :

:)

BSNL Posts Net Profit for 2 Consecutive Quarters

Sujata :

If you don't recharge for 3 days after plan expiry, airtel will turn off your volte, and even after recharge…

Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User…

Sujata :

FraudTel for many reasons.

Airtel 5G SA Deployment to Follow Traffic Offload, Prioritises User…

Sujata :

Think bsnl as a SC kid, where performance doesn't matter, showing up matters.

BSNL Posts Record CAPEX in FY2025, a Good Sign for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments