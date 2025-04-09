Government Stake in Vodafone Idea Rises to 48.99 Percent After Fresh Equity Allotment

Reported by Kripa B

Vi allots Rs 36,950 crore worth of shares to the Government, raising its stake to 48.99 percent.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea allots 36.95 billion equity shares to the Government of India.
  • Government stake in Vi rises to 48.99 percent, making it the largest shareholder.
  • Vodafone UK’s stake drops to 16.1 percent, Aditya Birla Group to 9.4 percent.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has allotted 36.95 billion equity shares to the Government of India, acting through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), following an order under Section 62(4) of the Companies Act, 2013. The allotment, approved by the Capital Raising Committee of the Board on April 8, is valued at Rs 36,950 crore, with shares issued at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Also Read: Macquarie Downgrades Vodafone Idea on Fresh Govt Equity Infusion: Report




Conversion of Spectrum Dues into Equity

This move is part of the conversion of outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred payments, into equity, as directed by the Ministry of Communications. As a result, the Government of India now holds a 48.99 percent stake in Vodafone Idea's expanded equity capital.

"…it is hereby informed that the Capital Raising Committee of Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on 8 April 2025, issued and allotted 36,95,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 10 per equity share aggregating to Rs 3,69,50,00,00,000 to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India)," Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing late Tuesday.

Also Read: Indian Government to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99 Percent

Vodafone UK and Aditya Birla Group

"Post the aforesaid allotment, the shareholding of the Government of India in the Company stands at 48.99 percent in the expanded paid-up capital base of the Company," it added.

Also Read: Are Vodafone Idea’s Cheap Plans and Top 4G Network Paying Off? Here’s What Subscriber Stats Show

Vodafone UK's stake in Vi has decreased to approximately 16.1 percent from around 24.4 percent, while the Aditya Birla Group's holding has reduced to 9.4 percent, down from just over 14 percent.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

