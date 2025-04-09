NBCC, RailTel Ink MoU to Jointly Develop Data Centres in India and Overseas



State-owned NBCC (India) Limited and RailTel Corporation of India Limited have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of Data Centre projects ,from 'concept to commissioning', across India and overseas for the next five years.

Roles and Responsibilities

Under the agreement, NBCC—a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs—will provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of Data Centre buildings and civil infrastructure. RailTel—a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways—will offer services in planning, design, supply, installation, and operations and maintenance of IT-related infrastructure for data centers.

Signing Ceremony

The MoU was signed by the Executive Director (Business Development) of NBCC and the Company Secretary and General Manager (Law) of RailTel, in the presence of the Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of both NBCC and RailTel, along with senior officials from both organisations, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The collaboration aims to leverage the core competencies of both PSUs to enhance service delivery and client acquisition in the data infrastructure sector.