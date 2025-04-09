NBCC, RailTel Ink MoU to Jointly Develop Data Centres in India and Overseas

Reported by Kripa B 0

Five-year strategic MoU aims to leverage mutual strengths in civil and IT infrastructure for Data Centre projects.

Highlights

  • NBCC and RailTel sign 5-year MoU to develop Data Centres.
  • NBCC to offer PMC services for civil infrastructure.
  • RailTel to provide IT planning, design, and operations support.

Follow Us

NBCC, RailTel Ink MoU to Jointly Develop Data Centres in India and Overseas
State-owned NBCC (India) Limited and RailTel Corporation of India Limited have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of Data Centre projects ,from 'concept to commissioning', across India and overseas for the next five years.

Also Read: STT GDC India Launches AI-Ready Data Centre in Kolkata




Roles and Responsibilities

Under the agreement, NBCC—a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs—will provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the construction of Data Centre buildings and civil infrastructure. RailTel—a Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways—will offer services in planning, design, supply, installation, and operations and maintenance of IT-related infrastructure for data centers.

Also Read: India Emerges as Hyperscaler Hotspot with Rapid Data Centre Expansion: Report

Signing Ceremony

The MoU was signed by the Executive Director (Business Development) of NBCC and the Company Secretary and General Manager (Law) of RailTel, in the presence of the Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of both NBCC and RailTel, along with senior officials from both organisations, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The collaboration aims to leverage the core competencies of both PSUs to enhance service delivery and client acquisition in the data infrastructure sector.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Kaushlendra :

Poor network service and quality is key reason to loss the customers. In up east, a long time ago there…

Bharti Airtel, Jio to See Revenue Growth in Q4FY25; Vodafone…

rahul_yadav :

I was thinking BSNL 4G on B28 is mostly support by new phones which launched in last 2-3 years. In…

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans…

rahul_yadav :

That's how Elite Babus work

BSNL Refutes Rs 1,757-Crore Loss Claim Over Reliance Jio Billing…

TheAndroidFreak :

6am-12pm is not unlimited 4G. It's only 1GB/day during that time.

Bharti Airtel, Jio to See Revenue Growth in Q4FY25; Vodafone…

Rohit Kumar :

Good Question. Was in dhanbad and jharkhand mein electricity ka haal apko pata hi hoga if I am in the…

Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Cricket Stadiums Across 11…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments