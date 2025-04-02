STT GDC India Launches AI-Ready Data Centre in Kolkata

State-of-the-art facility enhances Eastern India’s digital infrastructure with high-density computing, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

Highlights

  • STT GDC India invests Rs 450 crore in an AI-ready data centre in Kolkata.
  • The 5.59-acre campus offers high-density rack configurations and liquid cooling technologies.
  • Certified with TIA-942 Rated-3 Design, supporting up to 25MW of IT load.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India) (STT GDC India) has unveiled a state-of-the-art AI-ready data centre in New Town, Kolkata, with a Rs 450 crore Investment, enhancing Eastern India's digital infrastructure. Spanning 5.59 acres, the facility is designed to support the rising demand for AI computing with high-density rack configurations, advanced cooling systems, and a scalable, modular structure, the AI-ready data center provider said on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Also Read: STT GDC to Invest Rs 3,500 Crore for AI-Ready Data Centres in Hyderabad




AI-Ready Capabilities

The new campus, certified with a TIA-942 Rated-3 Design, boasts a capacity of up to 25MW of IT load. Its power infrastructure incorporates an N+2C design for reliability and a radial N+N configuration for main power incomers, ensuring uninterrupted operations. It also features TYPE-TESTED Compact Substations and LV DGs, according to the company.

Bimal Khandelwal, CEO of STT GDC India, said, "This expansion is a gateway to accelerating AI innovation in Eastern India. Our Kolkata campus is specifically designed to support the burgeoning AI ecosystem, from startups developing local language AI models to enterprises deploying large language models. The facility's high-performance computing capabilities and low-latency connectivity will empower organisations to build and deploy AI solutions that drive digital transformation across sectors."

Also Read: STT GDC India Partners with UP Government to Develop AI City Project

Liquid Cooling Technologies

STT GDC said the facility is built with concurrently maintainable infrastructure, ensuring zero Single Points of Failure (SPOF). Its modular design accommodates liquid cooling technologies, enabling high-performance computing workloads. The company noted that the Kolkata data centre prioritises sustainability with a low-PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) cooling design, closed-loop cooling, rainwater harvesting, greywater reuse, and low-GWP refrigerants to minimise environmental impact.

Also Read: STT GDC Commits USD 3.2 Billion to Add 550MW of Data Centre Capacity in India

Supporting India's Growing AI Ecosystem

According to the company, the Kolkata data centre, launched in March 2025, expands STT GDC India's footprint to 30 facilities across 10 cities, with a total IT load capacity of 400MW. Located in New Town's Silicon Valley as a crucial hub for AI development, the campus will serve enterprises, hyperscale cloud providers, and government organisations.

"This investment aligns with India's growing focus on artificial intelligence and the increasing demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure. The facility will support diverse AI-driven initiatives, from natural language processing in regional languages to computer vision applications in manufacturing and healthcare," STT GDC India said.

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

