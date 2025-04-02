GSMA Urges India’s DoT to Include 6GHz Band in Next Spectrum Auction: Report

The telecom industry association emphasises the importance of the 6GHz band for India’s 5G growth, urging the DoT to take action.

Highlights

  • GSMA’s Jeanette Whyte emphasised the need to include this band in India's spectrum strategy.
  • The Union Cabinet recently approved spectrum refarming, including the 470MHz-6GHz range.
  • 5G is projected to contribute USD 455 billion to India’s economy between 2023 and 2040.

The GSMA has urged India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to include the 6GHz band (6.425-7.125GHz) in the upcoming spectrum auction to support expansion of 5G mobile services and strengthen the country's telecom competitiveness, according to an ET Telecom report.

GSMA's Appeal to India's DoT

In a letter dated March 26, 2025, to DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal, GSMA's Asia-Pacific head of public policy, Jeanette Whyte, requested the telecom regulator TRAI to consider the 6GHz band alongside other spectrum bands in the auction process, the report said.

"We kindly request the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) to send a reference to TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) regarding the inclusion of the 6GHz band, along with any other band also that is made available for IMT (mobile services), in the upcoming spectrum auction process," Jeanette Whyte, head of public policy, Asia Pacific at GSMA, said in a letter to Neeraj Mittal, secretary, DoT, according to the report.

"This step would ensure that all necessary IMT spectrum bands—across mid-band and high-band frequencies—are made available together, facilitating a more comprehensive and efficient spectrum strategy," Whyte reportedly said.

Government's Spectrum Refarming Decision

GSMA emphasised that allocating the 6GHz band to telecom operators is vital for strengthening India’s digital economy and maintaining its competitive edge in global telecom technology. The demand for mid-band spectrum is expected to rise with increasing 5G adoption and data traffic growth.

The appeal follows the Union Cabinet's recent decision to refarm additional spectrum across 10 bands, including 470MHz and 6GHz, for 5G mobile services and 6G research and development needs. Currently, parts of the 6GHz spectrum are used by ministries such as space, defense, information and broadcasting, and railways.

The Debate Over 6GHz

The move has sparked debate among stakeholders. Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, backed by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), are advocating for the 6GHz band's inclusion in IMT services to address spectrum shortages and expand 5G coverage. Conversely, tech and Wi-Fi firms, represented by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), are pushing for the band’s delicensing to enhance broadband connectivity nationwide.

Mid-Band Spectrum Needs

GSMA estimates that countries will need an average of 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum by 2030 for reliable, high-quality 5G services.

"The 6.425-7.125 GHz range, which has been identified for IMT at WRC-23 by several countries, will be essential for 5G expansion and future development of mobile networks. Thus, it is important for India to start planning for this band now," Whyte reportedly said. "We commend the DoT’s efforts in expanding the supply of IMT spectrum, particularly the 6 GHz band for next-generation mobile services."

Economic Impact of 5G in India

GSMA Intelligence projects that 5G could contribute USD 455 billion to the Indian economy between 2023 and 2040.

