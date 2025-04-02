Motorola Launches AI-Powered Edge 60 Fusion 5G Smartphone in India With Jio Benefits



Motorola on Wednesday launched its new smartphone, the Edge 60 Fusion, in India, bundled with Reliance Jio operator benefits worth Rs 10,000. The new device comes with AI features powered by moto AI, MIL-810H Military Grade Certified Protection, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings, plus Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the 4-curved display.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Pricing

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available in two storage variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 20,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 22,999 in three Pantone-curated colour variants: Amazonite, Slipstream, and Zephyr.

The Reliance Jio offers comprise a cashback of up to Rs 2,000, valid on Jio prepaid recharges of Rs 449 (Rs 50 * 40 vouchers) and additional offers of up to Rs 8,000.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch pOLED quad-curved display with a 1.5K resolution (2712x1220 pixels), HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 color space coverage, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the claimed peak brightness is 4,500 nits with a 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

AI-Powered Camera and Performance

The smartphone boasts a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, assisted by optical image stabilization (OIS) and paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view and a three-in-one light sensor. It comes with a 32MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek 7400 4nm processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM (+12GB virtual RAM Boost) and 256GB storage, ensuring top-tier performance. It runs Hello UI based on Android 15, with three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Battery and Audio

A 5,500mAh battery fuels the device, supporting 68W TurboPower charging, which delivers a full day's charge in just 9 minutes, according to Motorola. The phone also features Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience, an on-screen fingerprint reader, face unlock, ThinkShield for security, and Amazon HD streaming.

AI Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the moto AI 1.0 AI layer to enhance user experience. It offers features such as Catch Me Up for prioritized updates, Style Sync to match wallpaper, Pay Attention, and Remember This, among others. Motorola says moto AI operates in the background, recognizing context and fine-tuning itself to the user's preferences, making the device feel more like a natural extension of them.

When a photo is taken, moto AI uses a large language model (LLM) in the background to pull in key details, context, and facts about the captured content. These memories are personal and saved only when the user chooses. They are securely stored locally on the device, said Motorola.

"Other moto AI features include Magic Canvas 1.0, which transforms its user's imagination into stunning visuals with just a text prompt. Style Sync, which can easily generate wallpapers and themes that match the user's unique style by producing four one-of-a-kind images based on their outfit."

"The motorola edge 60 Fusion comes with many segment-leading features such as the world's most immersive all-curved display, world's first true colour Sony-LYTIA 700C camera, segment-leading AI features and more – all with the objective of adding value to our consumer's lives. This phone emphasizes our dedication to meaningful consumer innovation, extending beyond hardware. We're confident that the motorola edge 60 Fusion will set new benchmarks in its segment," said TM Narasimhan, managing director, Motorola India.

Networks

The phone supports 5G with Sub-6, 4G LTE, 3G, and 2G networks. The phone does not support FM radio and comes with Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6 support, a Type-C port, and dual SIM (1 Nano SIM + 1 Nano SIM). Location services include GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo.

Pricing and Availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available from April 9, 2025, via Flipkart, the Motorola website, and leading retail stores.

Buyers can avail of an additional Rs 2,000 exchange bonus on Flipkart or an instant discount of Rs 2,000 with Axis and IDFC Bank credit cards.

Reliance Jio Offers

Reliance Jio customers can also enjoy benefits worth Rs 10,000, including cashback and partner discounts. Additional partner offers include a flat Rs. 500 off on a minimum transaction of Rs 2,999 on Ajio, up to Rs 1,500 off on flights and up to Rs 4,000 off on hotels via EaseMyTrip, 25 percent off (up to Rs 1,000) on bus bookings through AbhiBus, and 20 percent off (up to Rs 999) on NetMeds.