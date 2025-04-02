Apple TV+ Now Available as Prime Video Add-On in India



Apple TV+ has officially launched as an add-on subscription on Prime Video in India, allowing Prime members to access its catalogue of exclusive shows and movies for Rs 99 per month. This integration simplifies content discovery, billing, and streaming for subscribers, who can now enjoy Apple Originals without switching apps, according to Amazon's announcement on Wednesday, April 2.

Apple TV+ Now Available on Prime Video

With this rollout, Indian Prime members can watch popular Apple TV+ titles such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Disclaimer, Silo, Wolfs, and The Gorge, along with weekly new releases. Apple TV+ is also available as an add-on in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and several European and Latin American countries.

"We're delighted to continue to roll out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films in one app experience," said Kelly Day, Vice President of International at Prime Video.

Gaurav Bhasin, Head of Marketplace at Prime Video India, highlighted the expansion of Prime Video's add-on offerings: "We are certain that Prime members in India will enjoy the easy access to Apple Originals with a simple add-on subscription, along with all the features of Prime Video, like convenient and streamlined content discovery, unified watchlists, and centralised billing."

Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Services, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world's greatest storytellers available to audiences around the world."

Prime Video's Add-On Subscription Offerings

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video's collection of add-on subscriptions, which includes Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, Sony Pictures – Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, among others.

Prime members can subscribe to these services through Prime Video without needing extra apps or separate billing cycles.