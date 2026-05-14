Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date for JioHotstar in India

Dhurandhar 2 will soon release on OTT (over-the-top) for users to stream online. This time, the release for India will be on JioHotstar, and not Netflix. Dhurandhar Part 1 was released on Netflix globally, including India, and the rights for Part 2 for the Indian market were bagged by JioHotstar after the tremendous success of the film. What is interesting is Dhurandhar 2 is still running in many theatres/cinema halls after its release almost two months back.

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Dhurandhar 2 is Also Coming on Netflix, But it is Likely Not for You

Note that for Netflix global audience, Dhurandhar 2 will be available to stream on OTT from May 14, 2026. For the Indian audience, the wait will have to be longer as there’s no official date announced by the production or JioHotstar. For India, since the movie is still running on cinema halls, the decision makers would likely wait a little longer to monetise the craze audience still has the film.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Could be Extended Cut

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release will be massive. There is a lot of excitement for the online release of Dhurandhar 2 amongst fans, especially because it could feature the extended cut version. This simply means that the audience might get to see scenes that were cut from the official release for theatres and cinema halls. Some reports mention that there are three minutes of the movie that the audience will likely get to see for the first time when Dhurandhar 2 is released online. Note that this is not an official confirmation from the production, but just a part of rumours spread online.