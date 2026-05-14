Airtel Appoints Sunil Mittal as Chairman for Next Five Years

Bharti Airtel’s board has decided to keep Sunil Mittal as the chairman of the board for the next five more years. This will come into effect starting October 1, 2026. So his role as the Chairman will be extended till September 30, 2031. This has been shared by the telco in a regulatory filing. Mittal has been a key figure in the growth of Bharti Airtel across the globe. He founded the Bharti Group in 1976 and since then, the group has diversified its business operations in multiple segments including digital infrastructure, telecom, satellite communications and financial services.

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A release from Airtel said, “Sunil Bharti Mittal has been reappointed by the Board as Chairman for a further term of five years, i.e., from October 01, 2026, to September 30, 2031, subject to approval of the members.”

Along with this, the Nisaba Godrej has been reappointed as an independent director for a second term by the company’s board (till August 03, 2026). Note that this is currently subject to members approval.