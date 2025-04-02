Vodafone Idea Begins Search for a New CEO: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

India’s third-largest telecom operator searches for a new CEO while securing financial support to expand its 5G services and improve liquidity.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (VIL) is searching for a new CEO as Akshaya Moondra’s tenure ends in August.
  • The Indian government has converted Rs 36,950 crore of VIL’s dues into equity, raising its stake to 48.99 percent.
  • Citi considers this move a positive step but notes ongoing financial challenges.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Begins Search for a New CEO: Report
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's third-largest telecom operator, has begun the search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) as incumbent Akshaya Moondra's tenure concludes in August, LiveMint reported, citing two senior industry executives aware of the development.

Also Read: Indian Government to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99 Percent




Vodafone Idea Begins Search for New CEO

The company, which recently secured a second financial lifeline from the government, is exploring candidates from consumer and technology sectors with strong expertise in distribution, according to the report.

"The search for the new CEO has started and the telco may look at CXOs from Industries like consumer and technology (sectors) who have a strong understanding of distribution," said one of the sector executives, as per the report.

Government Stake Increase on VIL

The Indian government has decided to convert Rs 36,950 crore of VIL's outstanding spectrum auction dues into equity, under the provisions of the September 2021 telecom reforms package. VIL announced this development in an exchange filing on March 30. As a result, the government's shareholding in VIL will increase to 48.99 percent from 22.6 percent. However, VIL's promoters will continue to retain operational control of the company.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Ongoing 5G Launch Should Improve Sentiment; Govt Equity Conversion a Big Positive: Citi

Citi's View on Vodafone Idea

The government's decision to convert Rs 36,950 crore of Vodafone Idea's dues into equity is a big positive, Citi said on Monday.

"Additionally, the ongoing launch of 5G services in select cities (Mumbai already launched) should improve sentiment around the company arresting subscriber losses going forward," Citi noted in its report.

Also Read: Banks Wary of Lending to Vodafone Idea Despite Government’s Equity Boost: Report

Bank Lending Prospects

According to another recent report, Vodafone Idea stated that the Indian government's decision to convert part of its dues into equity bolsters the prospects of securing bank credit to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore, as the company seeks to expand and upgrade its telecom network. However, bankers indicated that this move might not provide sufficient assurance for them to lend to the struggling company.

"This liquidity support is a significant boost for the company and strengthens its position in discussions for debt funding," Vodafone Idea said in an email, as per a recent report.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Pankaj yadav :

Me never used any local isp due to low tier city but wish every local isp survive and these big…

Smaller ISPs Struggle as Airtel, Jio Push Fixed Wireless Broadband:…

Rishi Roy :

Jio n78 is SA but b40 shows SA+NSA. Is this everywhere? Btw, n78 shows TRUE5g in the operator area, whereas…

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

Shivraj Roy :

OFF topic iPhone 15/15 Plus users Avoid updating to iOS 18.4 It’s causing major network issues The place where i…

Motorola Launches AI-Powered Edge 60 Fusion 5G Smartphone in India…

Kunal :

Jio coverage maps are working but are not that accurate . There are places where jio has network but are…

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

Kunal :

If it is in the agreement , then BSNL bill can be raised today & jio can be urged to…

BSNL’s Lapses Cost Govt Rs 1,757 Crore in Unbilled Charges…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments