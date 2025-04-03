BSNL Brings a New Rs 251 Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL's Rs 251 data voucher comes with 251GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data. The FUP data is available only when the user has a base active prepaid plan. Without a plan that already has service validity, this plan won't work.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 251.
  • This prepaid plan of Rs 251 comes with plenty of data.
  • Note that this is a data voucher.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 251. This prepaid plan of Rs 251 comes with plenty of data. Note that this is a data voucher. Users will not get any service validity with this plan. The Rs 251 data voucher from BSNL is focused on people who are consuming a lot of mobile data to stream IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 matches and other things on their phone. Let's take a look at the benefits of this data voucher from BSNL.




BSNL Rs 251 Data Voucher Benefits

BSNL's Rs 251 data voucher comes with 251GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data. The FUP data is available only when the user has a base active prepaid plan. Without a plan that already has service validity, this plan won't work. Note that the validity of the Rs 251 data voucher from BSNL is 60 days. This plan would suit heavy data users.

Here, basically users are getting 1GB of data for Rs 1. This is extremely cheap. BSNL could potentially attract users to this plan due to its affordability. Now BSNL is also pretty close to deploying 1 lakh 4G sites using homegrown technology. This could further proliferate the number of people who take up this plan from the telco.

BSNL is in need of new users. While the state-run telecom operator managed to add new users between July - October, 2024, the subscriber addition has stopped since then. With more affordable plans and a better 4G network experience, BSNL can improve the chances of adding new subscribers to its portfolio. At present, BSNL is the only telecom operator that doesn't have a PAN-India 4G network. That's going to change in the near future, and the state-run telecom company has also confirmed that it is now gearing up to test and launch 5G.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

