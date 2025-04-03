BSNL Gets Rs 61,000 Crore 5G Spectrum Allocation, to Launch Services Soon: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

With premium 5G spectrum and government support, BSNL aims to compete with private telecom giants and expand its network.

Highlights

  • BSNL allocated premium 5G spectrum in 700 MHz and 3300 MHz bands.
  • Plans to launch 5G services in select cities, starting with Delhi.
  • BSNL has installed 83,993 4G sites, with 74,521 currently operational.

Follow Us

BSNL Gets Rs 61,000 Crore 5G Spectrum Allocation, to Launch Services Soon: Report
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated 5G spectrum worth Rs 61,000 crore to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), enabling the state-run telecom firm to roll out 5G services soon, according to an ET Telecom report.

Also Read: BSNL 5G Sites Go Live in Multiple State Capitals, Designates April as Customer Service Month: Report




BSNL 5G Spectrum Allocation

With this allocation, BSNL now holds spectrum in premium bands such as 700 MHz and 3300 MHz (mid-band), crucial for 5G deployment, the report quoted officials as saying. The company plans to launch services in select cities, starting with Delhi, before expanding nationwide.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar informed Parliament that BSNL has reserved spectrum in 700 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands for 5G. The telecom firm has also placed an order for one lakh indigenously developed 4G sites, which are upgradeable to 5G. As of March 8, 2025, BSNL has installed 83,993 4G sites, with 74,521 currently operational.

Government’s Financial Support for BSNL

Officials reportedly said the government has provided enough funding to take care of capital expenditure needs for the near term and more funds will be allocated to BSNL as it commences mass scale 5G rollout.

The government has assured financial support for BSNL's expansion, including an additional Rs 6,000 crore approved in February for 4G rollout. This investment is part of the broader revival effort, under which Rs 3.22 lakh crore has been infused into BSNL and MTNL since 2019.

Also Read: BSNL’s Lapses Cost Govt Rs 1,757 Crore in Unbilled Charges to Reliance Jio: Report

BSNL, which also manages MTNL's operations in Delhi and Mumbai, has struggled with customer attrition due to delayed 4G services. However, officials believe the launch of 5G will help the company regain market share and compete with private telecom players.

As per the government, owing to these packages, BSNL-MTNL started earning operating profit from 2020-21, the report added.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

First screenshot is just band 40 4G. 40+n78 doesn't work.Second screenshot is just n78 5G.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

TheAndroidFreak :

What phone you use?BSNL will work only if you have band 28/28B support.

BSNL 5G Sites Go Live in Multiple State Capitals, Designates…

T A :

Offer is good but this is the speed I am getting on BSNL 4G and 3G. No VoLTE, network keep…

BSNL Brings a New Rs 251 Prepaid Plan

vinay kumar :

If jio enables NSA on 4g bands that will be good to increase data handling capacity and reduce congestion.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea Network Coverage Maps Go…

Pankaj yadav :

Here me recharged for two months should i port to others as now a days i am afraid of loosing…

Vodafone Idea Begins Search for a New CEO: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments