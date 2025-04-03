Netflix Expands Language Options on TV for a More Global Viewing Experience

Reported by Kripa B

New update allows users to choose from all available languages for any title, enhancing accessibility and language learning.

Highlights

  • Netflix now allows full language selection for TV viewers.
  • Feature was previously available on mobile and web browsers.
  • Nearly one-third of Netflix’s viewing is for non-English content.

Netflix Expands Language Options for TV Viewers
Netflix has rolled out an update, allowing users to select from the full list of available languages for any title when streaming on TV. This long-awaited feature, already available on mobile devices and web browsers, enhances accessibility and caters to the global audience, according to Netflix.

Language Options for Global Audiences

Netflix says that nearly a third of all viewing on its platform comes from non-English content, and subtitles and dubbing play a crucial role in connecting stories across cultures. Popular international hits like Squid Game (Korea), Berlin (Spain), Lupin (France), Who Killed Sara? (Mexico), Troll (Norway), and All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) have found global success largely due to their language accessibility.

Supporting Multilingual Households

Netflix has also acknowledged that many subscribers use its platform for language learning. In addition to expanded language selection, features like customisable subtitles and the Browse by Language tool on PC aim to support multilingual audiences.

"This much-anticipated feature (we've received thousands of language availability requests per month) carries over the experience members already enjoy on mobile devices and web browsers," Netflix said.

Supporting Language Learners

Whether viewers are immersing themselves in a new culture or learning a foreign language, Netflix's latest update makes the streaming experience more inclusive and personalised.

"If you're trying to learn a new language by viewing your favourite Mexican show with Korean dubbing and English subtitles, or watching the latest Netflix discovery with family members who speak several languages, the Netflix TV experience just got a whole lot more multilingual," Netflix said in a blog post on April 2, 2025.

