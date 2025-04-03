Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series India Price and Specifications

Samsung has launched a several new tablets in India. We are talking about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+. Both these tablets have a premium feel, but are affordable than the flagship tablets from Samsung. But they are not very cheap in general, just more affordable than the flagship products. The Samsung Galaxy S10 FE series is coming after a long way. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S9 FE series 1.5 years ago, and thus, the S10 FE series should bring in plenty of updates. Let's start with the price of the tablets and then go to their specifications.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ price in India is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE:

- 8GB + 128GB - Rs 42,999 (Wi-Fi only)

- 8GB + 128GB - Rs 50,999 (Wi-Fi + 5G)

- 12GB + 256GB - Rs 53,999 (Wi-Fi only)

- 12GB + 256GB - Rs 61,999 (Wi-Fi + 5G)

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+:

- 8GB + 128GB - Rs 55,999 (Wi-Fi only)

- 8GB + 128GB - Rs 63,999 (Wi-Fi + 5G)

- 12GB + 256GB - Rs 65,999 (Wi-Fi only)

- 12GB + 256GB - Rs 73,999 (Wi-Fi + 5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ comes with a 13.1-inch LCD display. This is the largest in any FE series tablet so far. It is almost as big as a MacBook Air 13-inch. Galaxy Tab S10 FE on the other hand comes with a 10.9-inch display. There's support for 90Hz refresh rate in both the models. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE supports peak brightness of up to 800nits.

Both tablets are powered by the same processor - Exynos 1580. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in both the tablets. Users can expand the internal storage with a microSD card till 2TB. In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE features a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera sensor. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ packs a 10,090mAh battery while the Tab S10 FE comes with an 8000mAh battery. There's support for 45W fast-charging on the phone.

There are plenty of AI features support by the tablets as well.