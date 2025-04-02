Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch on April 9, 2025

Realme will launch the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G in India on April 9, 2025 at 12 PM IST.

Realme will launch two new smartphones in India very soon. The launch will take place on April 9, 2025, and two new smartphones namely Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G will launch. The devices will be successors to the Realme Narzo 70 Pro and Narzo 70x. The devices are confirmed to come with a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Let's take a look at the details of the devices which are out in the open.




Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 80x 5G India Price Hinted

Realme will launch the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Narzo 80x 5G in India on April 9, 2025 at 12 PM IST. The phones will go on sale from Amazon India as the landing page of the devices is now visible. The company has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000 whereas the Narzo 80x 5G will be priced under Rs 13,000.

The Narzo 80x 5G will pack the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC coupled while the Narzo 80 Pro 5G will come with the Dimensity 7400 SoC. Both the phones will come with a 6000mAh battery while the Pro device is expected to support 80W fast-charging while the Narzo 80x 5G will come with 45W fast-charging.

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is said to offer 4500nits of peak brightness with support for 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate. The device will also offer 120Hz refresh rate and 90fps support for BGMI.

More details about the devices will be available soon as the launch is quite close. These phones from Realme would compete with the iQOO Z10x and iQOO Z10 5G launching in India on April 11, 2025. The new phones from iQOO will also be priced in the similar range.

