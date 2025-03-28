BSNL CMD Post to Stay with Robert Ravi: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will continue to be led by Robert Ravi, the current Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). The post of CMD was offered to Ravi last year on July 13, 2024 on a temporary basis. This was only until BSNL's board could find another suitable candidate. However, as of now, no suitable candidate has been found.









"The Board did not recommend any candidate for the post and advised the Administrative Ministry/Department to choose an appropriate course of further action for selection including the search-cum-selection committee (SCSC) or as deemed appropriate with the approval of the competent authority," the select board said in an official statement, according to an ET report.

Ravi will likely get an extension for the role because of the BharatNet Phase 3 program. BSNL is now leading the BharatNet project. BSNL is currently also deploying 4G in the country. The state-run telecom company will need proper guidance and leadership in the coming months and years to take a turn towards profitability. While BSNL has been late to the 4G party, the state-run telco still has an opportunity to make a difference with lower tariffs and wide-spread high-speed mobile networks.

Ravi was made the CMD after PK Purwar was not appointed as the CMD further.