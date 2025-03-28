BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been trying different things to stop customer loss. The state-run telecom company managed to add new customers between July and October of 2024. This was a major deal for BSNL, as the company had not added new customers in consecutive months for a long time. It happened because the private telcos decided to hike the tariffs in July. BSNL gained on the back of the anger users had towards the private telcos. However, that effect was only there for some time. BSNL was able to add new users between July to October, 2024. After that, again the trend is back to Airtel and Jio adding all the wireless users, while BSNL and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lose users.









BSNL Gained More than 3 Million Users, Now Lost 0.64 MIlllion in Two Months

BSNL's overall subscriber base went up by 3.6 million users between July-October 2024. In the following two months after this period (November and December), BSNL lost a total of 0.64 million wireless users. This data was shared by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) in its monthly performance indicator reports.

During this period, BSNL has added new 4G sites across India. According to the government officials, BSNL has deployed more than 83,000 4G sites in India, out of which 75,000 are now on air. These sites from BSNL have homegrown technology. BSNL's rise in subscriber base, followed by subscriber loss signals that it wasn't the network technology that led users to switch to BSNL, but rather it was the anger towards the private telcos or the cost fear.

Users are now getting comfortable with the mobile tariffs and are slowly shifting back to the private telcos from BSNL.