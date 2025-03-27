Reliance’s Hathway and DEN Launch Reels Channels on Cable TV: Report



Reliance Industries-owned cable TV providers, Hathway Digital and DEN Networks, have introduced new channels, Hathway Reels and DEN Reels, dedicated to short-form video content. This move brings the popular social media format, dominated by platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, to television screens, according to multiple media reports.

Hathway and DEN Reels

Announced on Monday, these channels allow users to submit short videos showcasing talents such as dancing, singing, acting, and comedy. Selected content will be broadcast, offering creators a chance to appear on TV.

How the New Channels Work

According to BestMediaInfo, Hathway/DEN Reels, positioned as an open platform, invites contributors of all ages, occupations, and experience levels. By prioritising UGC, the channels aspire to make TV a more engaging, viewer-driven medium.

This model breaks away from traditional television's dependence on professionally produced content, instead enabling anyone with a smartphone and creative ambition to contribute.

Bridging Gap Between Social Media and Television

Industry experts and market analysts, cited by ET Telecom, view this initiative as an effort to engage younger audiences who have shifted towards digital entertainment. By integrating influencer-driven, user-generated content (UGC) into traditional broadcasting, Hathway and DEN are experimenting with a hybrid content model.

However, according to the report, experts highlight challenges in adapting short-form content to cable TV, which lacks the interactivity and personalisation of social media. It remains to be seen how well this format will adapt to television, which operates differently.

The success of Hathway Reels and DEN Reels will depend on audience engagement and advertiser interest in this evolving format. While digital platforms use algorithms to personalise content for users, cable TV adheres to a fixed programming schedule.