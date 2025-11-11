Dish TV Collabs with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite

Dish TV, a DTH (Direct-to-Home) service provider in India, has announced a collaboration with Amazon Prime. This collaboration will see Dish TV customers get free Prime Lite subscritpion. This association will span across Dish Group's entire ecosystem - VZY Smart TVs, DTH services, Watcho Streaming Platform, and extensive ISP partner network, under which eligible Dish customers will have seamless access to Prime Video’s premium entertainment library.









Dish Group recently launched the VZY Smart TVs, which has allowed the company to expand its entertainment offerings and users to upgrade to newer platforms. Prime Lite will give users access to Prime Video content library, but it will have ads. For the Dish TV DTH customers, the Prime Lite subscription will be offered through the DTH, and Watcho bundled multi-OTT plans. The VZY SmartTV customers will get the subscription included with the purchase of the TV. For the Watcho OTT customers, this will be offered as an add-on subscription. As for the ISP partners, it will be bundled with the broadband plans.

"Entertainment today is all about accessibility, simplicity, and personalization. Dish TV has always believed in empowering our viewers with the freedom to choose how and where they watch content. Partnering with Amazon Prime, renowned for its vast library of movies, series, and acclaimed Originals worldwide, strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment experiences across every screen," said Mr. Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India Limited.