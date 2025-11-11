Vodafone Idea Rs 365 Plan a Better Deal than Rs 349 Plan

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has a Rs 365 prepaid plan on offer for the consumers. Then there's a Rs 349 plan as well, which is just Rs 16 cheaper than the Rs 365 plan. The Rs 365 plan is one with unlimited data, while the Rs 349 plan only offers 1.5GB daily data. If you are wondering up about the validity, the Rs 365 plan comes with 28 days validity, and so does the Rs 349 plan. The Rs 365 plan is one of the best offerings in the industry if you are looking for 4G data bundled plans. Let's take a look at why we are saying the Rs 349 plan is not as good in value compared to the Rs 365 plan.









Vodafone Idea Rs 365 Plan vs Rs 349 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 365 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and so does the Rs 349 plan. Both plans similarly offer SMS benefits and 28 days of service validity as well. Things change between the plans when it comes to data. The Rs 365 plan comes with unlimited data (capped at 300GB every 28 days), while the Rs 349 plan comes with only 1.5GB of daily data. This means, that with the Rs 349 plan you get a total of 42GB of data, but with the Rs 365 plan, you get a total of 300GB data in the same period.

For just Rs 16 more, you can get 300GB of data instead 42GB of data. What's more is that the Rs 365 plan also bundles one month of free JioHotstar Mobile for now. The Rs 349 plan also offers other benefits such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night. However, that still doesn't help the Rs 349 plan beat the value that the Rs 365 plan offers to the customers.