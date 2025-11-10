Vodafone Idea Posts Net Loss of Rs 5525 Crore

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The subscriber base of the telecom operator fell further from 197.7 million in the previous quarter to 196.7 million in Q2 FY26. The postpaid subscriber base of the telco grew from 26.6 million in the previous quarter to 27.9 million, showing impressive growth.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has posted a net loss of Rs 5525 crore during the Q2 of FY26 (July to September).
  • The net loss has narowed, which is a huge positive for the company.
  • This has been the lowest loss figure for the telco in previous five quarters, showing improvement in efficiency of business.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has posted a net loss of Rs 5525 crore during the Q2 of FY26 (July to September). The net loss has narowed, which is a huge positive for the company. This has been the lowest loss figure for the telco in previous five quarters, showing improvement in efficiency of business. The revenue from operations stayed almost around the same level of Rs 11,194 crore. The telco's interest and finance costs during the quarter lowered significantly, leading to a narrowed loss figured compared to previous quarters.




Vodafone Idea Q2 FY26 Key Figures

The subscriber base of the telecom operator fell further from 197.7 million in the previous quarter to 196.7 million in Q2 FY26. The postpaid subscriber base of the telco grew from 26.6 million in the previous quarter to 27.9 million, showing impressive growth. The 4G/5G subscriber base QoQ grew from 127.4 million to 127.8 million. The average revenue per user (ARPU) jumped from Rs 177 to Rs 180 QoQ. The blended churn rate grew from 4.1% to 4.3%, which not a good sign for the company.

The 4G population coverage has gone signficantly up from 78.8% to 84.4%. The capex (capital expenditure) for the telco stood at Rs 42 billion for the first half of the year, and for the current quarter, it was Rs 17.5 billion. The debt from banks reduced to 15.3 billion, meanwhile the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30.8 billion.

The telco added about 1500 new unique 4G towers during the quarter. The total broadband site count stood at 527,000 at the end of the quarter. The telco deployed over 13,000 massive MIMO sites and more than 12,400 small cells. The telco also plans to deploy around 12 million smart metering solutions in the next three years.

