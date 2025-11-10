Jio, Airtel and Vi Wants Goverment to Do This

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all the private telecom operators in India, have a request from the Government of India (GoI). The telcos have requested that the government should reserve the entire 1200 MHz bandwidth in the 6 GHz band for IMT (licensed mobile) services. According to the telcos, the 6th generation (6G) technology and 5G services both require the 6 GHz band. For the unaware, the 6 GHz band comprises 1200 MHz spectrum in the range of 6425 MHz - 7125 MHz.









Reliance Jio said, "The authority (TRAI) should allocate the entire 1200 MHz of the 6 GHz band (5925–7125 MHz) for IMT and other licensed use." The telco believes that reserving 500 MHz bandwidth in the lower portion of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi would be counterproductive. It could lead to long-term interference.

The DoT (Department of Telecommunications) said in the draft rules that it wants to keep 500 units of lower portion of the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi use, while the other 700 MHz will be used for mobile. However, the telcos don't find it an appealing route. Bharti Airtel has said a similar thing.

Accordiing to Airtel, "Coexistence and interference mitigation issues with incumbent services, particularly satellite earth stations operating within or adjacent to this band, are yet to be comprehensively resolved."

Vodafone Idea said, "The spectrum in the range from 6425 MHz to 7125 MHz is very important for the evolution of IMT services; therefore, it should only be provided to TSPs – Access authorisation holders and not to any other authorisation holders like ISPs."

All the telcos will eventually move from 5G to 6G. The telcos have said that the 6 GHz band is very crucial for them for operating not just 5G, but also 6G networks in the future. The 6 GHz band debate has been continuing for years, and still no solution has come yet, delaying its auctions.