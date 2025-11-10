OPPO Find X9 Series Storage Options, Colourways Revealed

OPPO Find X9 series will come soon to India. The phone will come in two variants - the regular OPPO Find X9, and the OPPO Find X9 Pro. The OPPO Find X9 will come in two colour options - Space Black and Titanium Grey. The Find X9 will be available in two variants - 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. The Find X9 Pro will be available in a single memory variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Find X9 Pro, on the other hand, will come in two colour variants - Titanium Charcoal, and Silk White.









OPPO had previously announce the Privilege Pack for the Find X9 series. This was priced at Rs 99 for buyers. It came with different benefits such as an exchange coupon worth Rs 1000, a two year battery protection plan, a free SUPERVOOC 80W power adapter, shipped with the Find X9 unit. The OPPO Find X9 series comes with Dimensity 9500 SoC and an Arm G1-Ultra GPU for handling graphics intensive tasks. The handsets will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Both the devices will come with AMOLED screens and feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The standard model is said to feature a 50MP telephoto shooter, while the Pro variant is said to feature a 200MP telephoto sensor. The Find X9 is confirmed to pack a 7050mAh battery while the Pro variant will come with a bigger 7500mAh battery.