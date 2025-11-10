India Adds Over 4,100 New 5G BTS in October 2025



India added over 4,100 new 5G base stations (BTS) in October 2025 — fewer than the more than 6,400 BTS rolled out in September 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 508,000 nationwide. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is using social media to highlight how BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G is enabling villages across India to go online. “Farming, education, treatment, or employment — BSNL, with its indigenous 4G, is making everything easier,” the DoT said in a post on X.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 508,732 as of the end of October 2025, up from 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 4,144 5G BTS were deployed in October 2025, compared to 6,453 in September 2025.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 30 September 2025 31 October 2025 BTS Additions in October 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 138 138 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 20177 20327 150 3 Arunachal Pradesh 699 698 -1 4 Assam 9958 10065 107 5 Bihar 26594 27014 420 6 Chandigarh (UT) 810 807 -3 7 Chhattisgarh 7063 7074 11 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 413 421 8 9 Delhi 13337 13364 27 10 Goa 1042 1047 5 10 Gujarat 34431 34715 284 12 Haryana 18458 18651 193 13 Himachal Pradesh 4488 4509 21 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7691 7753 62 15 Jharkhand 10177 10273 96 16 Karnataka 33646 33742 96 17 Kerala 21098 21164 66 18 Laddakh 297 304 7 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 21573 21655 82 20 Maharashtra 52137 52665 528 21 Manipur 1317 1329 12 22 Meghalaya 876 876 0 23 Mizoram 500 499 -1 24 Nagaland 809 810 1 25 Odisha 13886 14013 127 26 Puducherry (UT) 637 641 4 27 Punjab 17498 17629 131 28 Rajasthan 30056 30286 230 29 Sikkim 353 355 2 30 Tamil Nadu 36971 37187 216 31 Telangana 19082 19214 132 32 Tripura 1386 1396 10 33 Uttar Pradesh 57788 58634 846 34 Uttarakhand 5902 5921 19 35 West Bengal 33296 33552 256 Grand Total 504588 508732 4144

Recent Operator Trends

Tariff Hikes 2025

Indian telecom operators are gradually increasing tariffs, either through direct price corrections or indirectly by reducing plan validity without changing prices. Given the current trend, more price revisions are expected in the coming days.

BSNL

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly floated a new tender to deploy up to 10,000 new 4G sites under an operational expenditure (Opex) model. Additionally, its 5G Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) in Delhi is expected to deliver commercial 5G services early next year.

“We have also released a tender on the Opex model for another 10,000 sites. We will not buy the equipment. For 10 years, we’ll keep paying monthly rent. This is another model we are introducing, and if it is successful, we’ll put this model across the country,” BSNL Chairman A Robert J Ravi told ETTelecom, adding that the telco would follow a rental mechanism.

Recently, BSNL invited bids from companies to further densify its 4G coverage, complementing the ongoing deployment by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium. The tender requires bidders to be either original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 4G RAN or system integrators (SIs) participating in a consortium with an OEM, according to the report.

"We are confident, maybe in the next 6 months, we will have 5G in Delhi," the top BSNL official reportedly said, adding that the telco is "making concentrated efforts" in a few cities to launch 5G services.

The public sector telco is also aiming to commercially launch 5G in Visakhapatnam, a port city and industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh.