India Adds Over 4,100 New 5G BTS in October 2025

India added over 4,100 new 5G base stations (BTS) in October 2025 — fewer than the more than 6,400 BTS rolled out in September 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 508,000 nationwide. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is using social media to highlight how BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G is enabling villages across India to go online. “Farming, education, treatment, or employment — BSNL, with its indigenous 4G, is making everything easier,” the DoT said in a post on X.
Also Read: India Adds Over 6,400 New 5G BTS in September 2025
India 5G BTS Data
According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 508,732 as of the end of October 2025, up from 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 4,144 5G BTS were deployed in October 2025, compared to 6,453 in September 2025.
Also Read: India Adds Over 5,600 New 5G BTS in August 2025
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|30 September 2025
|31 October 2025
|BTS Additions in October 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|138
|138
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|20177
|20327
|150
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|699
|698
|-1
|4
|Assam
|9958
|10065
|107
|5
|Bihar
|26594
|27014
|420
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|810
|807
|-3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7063
|7074
|11
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|413
|421
|8
|9
|Delhi
|13337
|13364
|27
|10
|Goa
|1042
|1047
|5
|10
|Gujarat
|34431
|34715
|284
|12
|Haryana
|18458
|18651
|193
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4488
|4509
|21
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7691
|7753
|62
|15
|Jharkhand
|10177
|10273
|96
|16
|Karnataka
|33646
|33742
|96
|17
|Kerala
|21098
|21164
|66
|18
|Laddakh
|297
|304
|7
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21573
|21655
|82
|20
|Maharashtra
|52137
|52665
|528
|21
|Manipur
|1317
|1329
|12
|22
|Meghalaya
|876
|876
|0
|23
|Mizoram
|500
|499
|-1
|24
|Nagaland
|809
|810
|1
|25
|Odisha
|13886
|14013
|127
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|637
|641
|4
|27
|Punjab
|17498
|17629
|131
|28
|Rajasthan
|30056
|30286
|230
|29
|Sikkim
|353
|355
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|36971
|37187
|216
|31
|Telangana
|19082
|19214
|132
|32
|Tripura
|1386
|1396
|10
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|57788
|58634
|846
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5902
|5921
|19
|35
|West Bengal
|33296
|33552
|256
|Grand Total
|504588
|508732
|4144
Recent Operator Trends
Tariff Hikes 2025
Indian telecom operators are gradually increasing tariffs, either through direct price corrections or indirectly by reducing plan validity without changing prices. Given the current trend, more price revisions are expected in the coming days.
Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025
BSNL
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly floated a new tender to deploy up to 10,000 new 4G sites under an operational expenditure (Opex) model. Additionally, its 5G Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) in Delhi is expected to deliver commercial 5G services early next year.
“We have also released a tender on the Opex model for another 10,000 sites. We will not buy the equipment. For 10 years, we’ll keep paying monthly rent. This is another model we are introducing, and if it is successful, we’ll put this model across the country,” BSNL Chairman A Robert J Ravi told ETTelecom, adding that the telco would follow a rental mechanism.
Recently, BSNL invited bids from companies to further densify its 4G coverage, complementing the ongoing deployment by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium. The tender requires bidders to be either original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 4G RAN or system integrators (SIs) participating in a consortium with an OEM, according to the report.
"We are confident, maybe in the next 6 months, we will have 5G in Delhi," the top BSNL official reportedly said, adding that the telco is "making concentrated efforts" in a few cities to launch 5G services.
The public sector telco is also aiming to commercially launch 5G in Visakhapatnam, a port city and industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh.