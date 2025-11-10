India Adds Over 4,100 New 5G BTS in October 2025

Reported by Kripa B 0

5G rollout pace slows slightly, but nationwide coverage exceeds 508,000 sites; BSNL eyes new 4G tenders and early 2026 5G launch.

Highlights

  • India deployed 4,144 new 5G base stations in October 2025.
  • Total 5G BTS count reaches 508,732, up from 504,588 in September.
  • BSNL launches new 4G tender for 10,000 sites under an Opex model.

India added over 4,100 new 5G base stations (BTS) in October 2025 — fewer than the more than 6,400 BTS rolled out in September 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 508,000 nationwide. Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is using social media to highlight how BSNL’s Swadeshi 4G is enabling villages across India to go online. “Farming, education, treatment, or employment — BSNL, with its indigenous 4G, is making everything easier,” the DoT said in a post on X.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 508,732 as of the end of October 2025, up from 504,588 in September 2025. This indicates that 4,144 5G BTS were deployed in October 2025, compared to 6,453 in September 2025.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
30 September 202531 October 2025BTS Additions in October 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar1381380
2Andhra Pradesh2017720327150
3Arunachal Pradesh699698-1
4Assam995810065107
5Bihar2659427014420
6Chandigarh (UT)810807-3
7Chhattisgarh7063707411
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu4134218
9Delhi133371336427
10Goa104210475
10Gujarat3443134715284
12Haryana1845818651193
13Himachal Pradesh4488450921
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7691775362
15Jharkhand101771027396
16Karnataka336463374296
17Kerala210982116466
18Laddakh2973047
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh215732165582
20Maharashtra5213752665528
21Manipur1317132912
22Meghalaya8768760
23Mizoram500499-1
24Nagaland8098101
25Odisha1388614013127
26Puducherry (UT)6376414
27Punjab1749817629131
28Rajasthan3005630286230
29Sikkim3533552
30Tamil Nadu3697137187216
31Telangana1908219214132
32Tripura1386139610
33Uttar Pradesh5778858634846
34Uttarakhand5902592119
35West Bengal3329633552256
Grand Total5045885087324144

Recent Operator Trends

Tariff Hikes 2025

Indian telecom operators are gradually increasing tariffs, either through direct price corrections or indirectly by reducing plan validity without changing prices. Given the current trend, more price revisions are expected in the coming days.

BSNL

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly floated a new tender to deploy up to 10,000 new 4G sites under an operational expenditure (Opex) model. Additionally, its 5G Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) in Delhi is expected to deliver commercial 5G services early next year.

“We have also released a tender on the Opex model for another 10,000 sites. We will not buy the equipment. For 10 years, we’ll keep paying monthly rent. This is another model we are introducing, and if it is successful, we’ll put this model across the country,” BSNL Chairman A Robert J Ravi told ETTelecom, adding that the telco would follow a rental mechanism.

Recently, BSNL invited bids from companies to further densify its 4G coverage, complementing the ongoing deployment by the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium. The tender requires bidders to be either original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 4G RAN or system integrators (SIs) participating in a consortium with an OEM, according to the report.

"We are confident, maybe in the next 6 months, we will have 5G in Delhi," the top BSNL official reportedly said, adding that the telco is "making concentrated efforts" in a few cities to launch 5G services.

The public sector telco is also aiming to commercially launch 5G in Visakhapatnam, a port city and industrial hub in Andhra Pradesh.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

