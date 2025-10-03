India Adds Over 6,400 New 5G BTS in September 2025



India added over 6,400 new 5G base stations (BTS) in September 2025, a figure higher than the more than 5,600 BTS rolled out in August 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 504,000 nationwide.Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched 5G services most recently in Dehradun, while BSNL has launched what the government calls 'Swadeshi BSNL 4G' using made-in-India technology. If you are enjoying high-speed connectivity and seamless voice on BSNL, then remember, the technology is fully developed in India and is cloud-based.

India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 504,588 as of the end of September 2025, up from 498,135 in August 2025, 492,520 in July 2025, 486,070 in June 2025, and 481,758 in May 2025. This indicates that 6,453 5G BTS were deployed in September.

August saw the addition of 5,615 5G BTS; July saw the addition of 6,450 5G BTS; June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 31 August 2025 30 September 2025 BTS Additions in September 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 139 138 -1 2 Andhra Pradesh 19991 20177 186 3 Arunachal Pradesh 694 699 5 4 Assam 9861 9958 97 5 Bihar 26189 26594 405 6 Chandigarh (UT) 811 810 -1 7 Chhattisgarh 6964 7063 99 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 403 413 10 9 Delhi 13274 13337 63 10 Goa 1020 1042 22 10 Gujarat 33816 34431 615 12 Haryana 18213 18458 245 13 Himachal Pradesh 4452 4488 36 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7638 7691 53 15 Jharkhand 10062 10177 115 16 Karnataka 33433 33646 213 17 Kerala 20858 21098 240 18 Laddakh 279 297 18 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 21162 21573 411 20 Maharashtra 51465 52137 672 21 Manipur 1301 1317 16 22 Meghalaya 870 876 6 23 Mizoram 494 500 6 24 Nagaland 802 809 7 25 Odisha 13732 13886 154 26 Puducherry (UT) 628 637 9 27 Punjab 17349 17498 149 28 Rajasthan 29574 30056 482 29 Sikkim 352 353 1 30 Tamil Nadu 36600 36971 371 31 Telangana 18900 19082 182 32 Tripura 1376 1386 10 33 Uttar Pradesh 56751 57788 1037 34 Uttarakhand 5811 5902 91 35 West Bengal 32867 33296 429 Grand Total 498135 504588 6453

Recent Operator Trends

Vodafone Idea: Vi announced on September 16, 2025, the launch of its 5G services in Dehradun, starting September 17. Vi said this expansion is part of its ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

BSNL: With over 92,000 sites, the BSNL Swadeshi 4G Network is connecting over 22 million Indians. The core network, developed by C-DOT, combined with Tejas Networks' Radio Access Network and integrated by TCS, marks a major technological breakthrough, said the Ministry of Communications on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Hopefully, we believe the Re 1 SIM offer has helped BSNL gain 4G subscribers before the launch announcement.

It looks like all the telcos are seriously preparing for IMC 2025. We can expect some groundbreaking innovations from Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the AI and 5G space.