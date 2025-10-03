India Adds Over 6,400 New 5G BTS in September 2025

India added over 6,400 new 5G base stations (BTS) in September 2025, a figure higher than the more than 5,600 BTS rolled out in August 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 504,000 nationwide.Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched 5G services most recently in Dehradun, while BSNL has launched what the government calls 'Swadeshi BSNL 4G' using made-in-India technology. If you are enjoying high-speed connectivity and seamless voice on BSNL, then remember, the technology is fully developed in India and is cloud-based.
India 5G BTS Data
According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 504,588 as of the end of September 2025, up from 498,135 in August 2025, 492,520 in July 2025, 486,070 in June 2025, and 481,758 in May 2025. This indicates that 6,453 5G BTS were deployed in September.
August saw the addition of 5,615 5G BTS; July saw the addition of 6,450 5G BTS; June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.
5G BTS Deployments in India
Sl. No
State/UT
|BTS as on
|31 August 2025
|30 September 2025
|BTS Additions in September 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|139
|138
|-1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19991
|20177
|186
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|694
|699
|5
|4
|Assam
|9861
|9958
|97
|5
|Bihar
|26189
|26594
|405
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|811
|810
|-1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6964
|7063
|99
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|403
|413
|10
|9
|Delhi
|13274
|13337
|63
|10
|Goa
|1020
|1042
|22
|10
|Gujarat
|33816
|34431
|615
|12
|Haryana
|18213
|18458
|245
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4452
|4488
|36
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7638
|7691
|53
|15
|Jharkhand
|10062
|10177
|115
|16
|Karnataka
|33433
|33646
|213
|17
|Kerala
|20858
|21098
|240
|18
|Laddakh
|279
|297
|18
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|21162
|21573
|411
|20
|Maharashtra
|51465
|52137
|672
|21
|Manipur
|1301
|1317
|16
|22
|Meghalaya
|870
|876
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|494
|500
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|802
|809
|7
|25
|Odisha
|13732
|13886
|154
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|628
|637
|9
|27
|Punjab
|17349
|17498
|149
|28
|Rajasthan
|29574
|30056
|482
|29
|Sikkim
|352
|353
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|36600
|36971
|371
|31
|Telangana
|18900
|19082
|182
|32
|Tripura
|1376
|1386
|10
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|56751
|57788
|1037
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5811
|5902
|91
|35
|West Bengal
|32867
|33296
|429
|Grand Total
|498135
|504588
|6453
Recent Operator Trends
Vodafone Idea: Vi announced on September 16, 2025, the launch of its 5G services in Dehradun, starting September 17. Vi said this expansion is part of its ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.
BSNL: With over 92,000 sites, the BSNL Swadeshi 4G Network is connecting over 22 million Indians. The core network, developed by C-DOT, combined with Tejas Networks' Radio Access Network and integrated by TCS, marks a major technological breakthrough, said the Ministry of Communications on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Hopefully, we believe the Re 1 SIM offer has helped BSNL gain 4G subscribers before the launch announcement.
It looks like all the telcos are seriously preparing for IMC 2025. We can expect some groundbreaking innovations from Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the AI and 5G space.