India Adds Over 6,400 New 5G BTS in September 2025

Reported by Kripa B

BSNL pushes Swadeshi 4G with made-in-India tech, while Vodafone Idea launches 5G in Dehradun; total BTS count crosses 5 lakh.

Highlights

  • India deployed 6,453 new 5G BTS in September 2025.
  • Total BTS count crosses 504,000 nationwide.
  • BSNL rolls out Swadeshi 4G using indigenous technology.

India added over 6,400 new 5G base stations (BTS) in September 2025, a figure higher than the more than 5,600 BTS rolled out in August 2025. This brings the total BTS count to over 504,000 nationwide.Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched 5G services most recently in Dehradun, while BSNL has launched what the government calls 'Swadeshi BSNL 4G' using made-in-India technology. If you are enjoying high-speed connectivity and seamless voice on BSNL, then remember, the technology is fully developed in India and is cloud-based.

Also Read: India Adds Over 5,600 New 5G BTS in August 2025




India 5G BTS Data

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the total number of deployed 5G BTS stood at 504,588 as of the end of September 2025, up from 498,135 in August 2025, 492,520 in July 2025, 486,070 in June 2025, and 481,758 in May 2025. This indicates that 6,453 5G BTS were deployed in September.

August saw the addition of 5,615 5G BTS; July saw the addition of 6,450 5G BTS; June saw the addition of 4,312 5G BTS; May saw the addition of 3,299 5G BTS; April saw the addition of 4,225 5G BTS; March saw the addition of 4,442 5G BTS; while February saw the addition of 2,172 5G BTS.

Also Read: India Adds Over 6,000 New 5G BTS in July 2025

5G BTS Deployments in India

Sl. No
State/UT
BTS as on
31 August 202530 September 2025BTS Additions in September 2025
1Andaman & Nicobar139138-1
2Andhra Pradesh1999120177186
3Arunachal Pradesh6946995
4Assam9861995897
5Bihar2618926594405
6Chandigarh (UT)811810-1
7Chhattisgarh6964706399
8UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu40341310
9Delhi132741333763
10Goa1020104222
10Gujarat3381634431615
12Haryana1821318458245
13Himachal Pradesh4452448836
14Jammu & Kashmir (UT)7638769153
15Jharkhand1006210177115
16Karnataka3343333646213
17Kerala2085821098240
18Laddakh27929718
Lakshadweep (UT)440
19Madhya Pradesh2116221573411
20Maharashtra5146552137672
21Manipur1301131716
22Meghalaya8708766
23Mizoram4945006
24Nagaland8028097
25Odisha1373213886154
26Puducherry (UT)6286379
27Punjab1734917498149
28Rajasthan2957430056482
29Sikkim3523531
30Tamil Nadu3660036971371
31Telangana1890019082182
32Tripura1376138610
33Uttar Pradesh56751577881037
34Uttarakhand5811590291
35West Bengal3286733296429
Grand Total4981355045886453

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025

Recent Operator Trends

Vodafone Idea: Vi announced on September 16, 2025, the launch of its 5G services in Dehradun, starting September 17. Vi said this expansion is part of its ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum.

BSNL: With over 92,000 sites, the BSNL Swadeshi 4G Network is connecting over 22 million Indians. The core network, developed by C-DOT, combined with Tejas Networks' Radio Access Network and integrated by TCS, marks a major technological breakthrough, said the Ministry of Communications on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Hopefully, we believe the Re 1 SIM offer has helped BSNL gain 4G subscribers before the launch announcement.

It looks like all the telcos are seriously preparing for IMC 2025. We can expect some groundbreaking innovations from Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea in the AI and 5G space.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

