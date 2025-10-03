iPhone 16 Pro Under Rs 90000 Soon

iPhone 16 Pro will be available in India at just Rs 85,999 while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for just Rs 1,04,999. The phones are currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,34,999.

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, the last year's Pro flagship model is soon going to come under heavy discounts in India. The discount would be available on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is recognised for sometimes offering the best price on the iPhones. The iPhone 16 Pro, along with the other models including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be under discounts. The discounts will start on midnight of October 4, on Flipkart. This means the discount is only a few hours away from here.




The iPhone 16 Pro will be present at a stellar price. Let's take a look at the price and the offers.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Price in India

iPhone 16 Pro will be available in India at just Rs 85,999 while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for just Rs 1,04,999. The phones are currently listed on Flipkart for Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,34,999. There will be a 10% discount for the users using the HDFC Bank cards. The iPhone 16, which is the base model in the series will be available for Rs 56,999, against the listed price of Rs 69,999.

During the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, the price of the iPhone 16 was around Rs 51,999 only and then was later increased to Rs 53,999. So the iPhone 16 is going to be back on offer, and people who couldn't get it the first time will again have an opportunity to do so. At the same time, if you want the base iPhone 15, then it is available for Rs 47,999 on Amazon India.

The base iPhone 15 will also be able to do almost everything pretty well in terms of basic phone use. If you just want to use an Apple phone, then the iPhone 15 is the best deal if you also have an old device to exchange against it.

